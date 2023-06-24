The Only Comfortable Patio Furniture Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 66% Off

They’re all from top brands like Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, and more starting at $32.

Published on June 24, 2023

This is not a drill: Amazon is dropping deals on all the best outdoor furniture pieces from top brands before Prime Day gets underway. So if you’ve been waiting for the time to zhuzh up your backyard space, now’s the time. And trust us, the deals are so, so good. 

If you haven’t heard by now, Amazon revealed the dates for Prime Day 2023 this week, but the good news is that there are deals already to be had right this second—so why wait for July? The sales consist of everything you’ll need for your home, including stylish decor, smart home devices, kitchen must-haves, and of course, furniture. And with summer here to stay, these on-sale outdoor furniture picks need to be on your radar. 

You’ll find outdoor dining bundles, lounge chairs, conversation sets, wicker couches, and more—up to 66 percent off. Oh, and the brands? Score deals from Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight Home, Walker Edison, and more. And just a heads up: Everyone can shop these discounts, but if you want to get the full shopping experience, you can sign up for a Prime membership to score exclusive deals, complimentary two-day shipping, and Prime Video. 

Early Prime Day Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals

Hanging out with friends in the backyard is a summertime must, especially with some wine and a charcuterie board. This popular outdoor conversation set comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a little coffee table perfect for holding appetizers and spritzes. The seats have a mesh-like material, giving you breathability as you sit. Hint: It’s also great for drying off after the pool. 

Amazon Prime Day Flamaker 4 Pieces Patio Furniture Outdoor furniture

Amazon

To buy: $140 (was $170); amazon.com.

For something a little more plush, go with this loveseat from Ashley Furniture. It’s designed with thick seat and back cushions, plus two tropical throw pillows. The wicker seat also has a gliding mechanism that provides a calming feel ideal for afternoon naps.The comfortable couch is on sale right now for 62 percent off. 

Amazon Prime Day Signature Design by Ashley Clear Ridge Outdoor Handwoven Wicker

Amazon

To buy: $429 (was $1,124); amazon.com.

And eating outdoors requires a durable dining table set like this stylish option. The dark wood set comes with four chairs, a bench, and a spacious table. The best part? The tabletop has a clever extendable design to accommodate more even plates when guests come over. The set is made with acacia wood that’s protected against harmful sun rays and weathering. It also comes in other wood finishes, so take your pick. 

Amazon Prime Day Walker Edison 7 Person Outdoor Wood Chevron Patio Furniture Dining Set

Amazon

To buy: $843 (was $1,339); amazon.com.

Those who prefer to relax solo might want this comfortable and stylish lounge chair while it’s 52 percent off. This pick is made with a sleek suspension cord design that contours to your back’s curves and has a deep, reclined seat for ultimate snoozing. You’ll also appreciate its wooden frame that gives it a cool appearance when not in use. 

Amazon Prime Day Patio Sense 63364 Lisa Modern Lounge Chair

Amazon

To buy: $136 (was $280); amazon.com.

Want to see other relax-worthy outdoor furniture deals? Take a look at the list below for the best before checking out Amazon’s hidden Gold Box Deals hub for additional sales on all things home. 

Amazon Prime Day Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Single Cushioned Lounge Chair

Amazon

To buy: $262 (was $568); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Christopher Knight Home Adriana Outdoor Wicker Accent Table

Amazon

To buy: $58 (was $122); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Sunjoy Cuddle Wicker Swivel Lounge Chair

Amazon

To buy: $397 (was $550); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Outdoor Acacia Wood Arm Chairs

Amazon

To buy: $148 (was $222); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Patio Sense 62773 Vega Natural Stain Outdoor Chair

Amazon

To buy: $132 (was $360); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Christopher Knight Home Cape Coral Outdoor Aluminum Chaise Lounges

Amazon

To buy: $380 (was $506); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Basics Outdoor Textilene Adjustable Zero Gravity Folding Reclining Lounge Chair

Amazon

To buy: $48 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Christopher Knight Home Ruby Outdoor 12" Iron Side Table

Amazon

To buy: $32 (was $58); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Christopher Knight Home Carolina Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set

Amazon

To buy: $420 (was $515); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Christopher Knight Home Selma Acacia Rocking Chair

Amazon

To buy: $98 (was $147); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Alpine Corporation Indoor Outdoor 3-Piece

Amazon

To buy: $120 (was $350); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Quality Outdoor Living 65-YZ03HM Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set

Amazon

To buy: $260 (was $399); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Christopher Knight Home Silvester Outdoor Stone Side Table

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $62); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Christopher Knight Home Lola Outdoor 19" Cast Aluminum Side Table

Amazon

To buy: $63 (was $99); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Nuu Garden Patio Bistro Sets

Amazon

To buy: $173 (was $200); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Safavieh PAT7515A Collection Pramla Black and Beige 4-Piece Outdoor Ottoman

Amazon

To buy: $488 (was $1,016); amazon.com.

