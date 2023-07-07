Upgrade Your Backyard With These Bright Outdoor Lights—All on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day

Find outdoor string lights, deck lights, lanterns, and more.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Lighting Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

You can’t create an outdoor summer oasis without the right backyard lighting. So after you buy some stylish patio furniture, your next stop is to scoop up outdoor lights that’ll make your space more inviting come dusk. And right now’s the best time to shop because Amazon is dropping early Prime Day deals on stylish lighting up to 63 percent off. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner on July 11 and 12, you don’t technically have to wait to shop deals. That’s because early Prime Day deals are well underway on everything for the home, including outdoor lighting essentials in all kinds of styles. Think: spotlights, deck lights, lanterns, string lights, and more starting at just $15. 

Early Prime Day Outdoor Lighting Deals

Addlon 48-Foot Outdoor String Lights

Amazon Prime Day addlon 48 FT Outdoor String Lights

Amazon

These outdoor string lights are so popular, they have more than 19,300 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. The lights are designed with vintage-looking Edison bulbs and black wires, giving it an industrial appearance shoppers love. This particular option spans 48 feet, giving you some serious light coverage; however, it’s also available in sizes ranging from 24 feet to a whopping 96 feet. People hang these above the fire pit, outdoor walkways, and over patio dining tables. And right now, it’s on sale and has a hidden coupon. 

Gigalumi Outdoor Walkway Solar Lights

Amazon Prime Day GIGALUMI Outdoor Solar Lights

Amazon

You’ll also find several options to brighten pathways, like these in-ground walkway lights. They have a pretty glass design that has a water rippling effect topped with a solar-panel lid that absorbs the sun’s rays to illuminate these in the evening time. These lights have a steak at the end that secures them into the lawn and has a runtime of about 12 hours, for all-night lighting.

Shymery Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights

Amazon Prime Day SHYMERY Solar Lantern

Amazon

Another stylish walkway light? These bronze hanging lanterns that can be placed at the front door or line your path from the car. Inside each lantern is outfitted with this beautiful lattice window design and has a faux, electronic candle inside. The solar-powered light comes with a handle that’s ideal for hanging on outdoor lantern stands.  

Solpex Outdoor Solar Deck Lights

Amazon Prime Day SOLPEX Solar Deck Lights Outdoor 16 Pack

Amazon

And if your deck needs a little light, you’ve got to check out this top-rated outdoor option. It actually has more than 6,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s perfect for their pool decks, balconies, and fences. They can be installed truly anywhere that’s a flat surface; just screw in the lights and let them absorb the sunlight for all-night lighting. You can go with classic white or warm white, but it also comes in various colors perfect for a backyard party!

These are just a few outdoor lights on sale before Amazon Prime Day. Browse the rest below for even more deals before they’re all gone. 

Tuffenough Solar Outdoor Security Lights

Amazon Prime Day Tuffenough Solar Outdoor Lights

Amazon

Tonulax Starburst Solar Garden Lights

Amazon Prime Day TONULAX Solar Garden Lights

Amazon

Oulonger Solar Outdoor Pathway Lights

Amazon Prime Day Solar Outdoor Lights 12 Packs

Amazon

Beassla Solar Outdoor Walkway Lights

Amazon Prime Day Beassla Solar Outdoor Lights 12 Pack

Amazon

Urago Super Bright Solar Landscape Lights

Amazon Prime Day URAGO Super Bright Solar Lights

Amazon

Nintiue Hanging Mason Jar Solar Lights

Amazon Prime Day Hanging Mason Jar Solar Lights

Amazon

Eiuio Outdoor Solar Spot Lights

Amazon Prime Day EIUIO Solar Outdoor Lights

Amazon

Ornesign Solar Pathway Garden Lights

Amazon Prime Day ornesign Solar Outdoor Lights

Amazon
