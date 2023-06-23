Amazon Is Already Dropping Deals on Outdoor Furniture, String Lights, and More Before Prime Day—Up to 78% Off

You’ll find some picks for top brands, too.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 04:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set Tout
Photo:

Amazon

To make your backyard into a summer oasis, you’ve got to have the right furniture and accessories at the ready. A few things to consider are comfortable lounge chairs, pretty outdoor lights, and netted gazebos for those pesky mosquitoes. Don’t have these stored away? No worries. Amazon is already dropping deals on all the outdoor entertaining must-haves ahead of Prime Day—up to 78 percent off.

Whether you’re adding a few things to your collection or need a total revamp, these outdoor entertaining savings have you covered. Finding these early Prime Day deals just require a little searching, but you can never go wrong with Amazon’s hidden Gold Box Deals hub for a sneak peek of the main shopping extravaganza. Within the section, you’ll discover sales on outdoor sofas, wooden dining sets, weather-proof speakers, and even a tanning pool to cool off this summer. 

Early Prime Day Outdoor Entertaining Deals

Hang out in the back with an iced tea in the summer breeze while sitting on this outdoor patio set. It’s the perfect mix of style and comfort thanks to its woven design and cushioned seats. This pick comes with a little table to rest appetizers and drinks on while hosting guests. And if you like the tropical-esque look of this set, you can keep the theme running; the collection is also available in dining, sectional, and conversation sets. 

Quality Outdoor Living 65-YZ03HM Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set

Amazon

To buy: $260 (was $399); amazon.com.

Another shopper-favorite is this outdoor patio umbrella that has more than 23,530 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. It’s made with durable materials to protect the fabric from UV rays, rain, and more. Plus, it has a long pole design that makes it easy to insert into accommodating patio tables. Snap it up in 12 colors, including beige, green, blue, and more.  

Amazon Sunnyglade 9' Patio Umbrella Outdoor Table Umbrella with 8 Sturdy Ribs

Amazon

To buy: $53 (was $67); amazon.com.

For summer barbecues at your place, you’ve got to have this clever outdoor table that doubles as a cooler. Yep, you read that right. The Keter table top can lift up to reveal a large cooler that’ll hold ice, sodas, beers, and more. Think of it as the self-service bar everyone can enjoy. And when everyone’s gone, remove the drain plug to let out all that melted ice. 

Keter Pacific Cool Bar Outdoor Patio Furniture and Hot Tub Side Table

Amazon

To buy: $81 (was $90); amazon.com.

And because soaking up the sun is a must this season, consider adding these comfortable lounge chairs to the mix. The foldable chairs make it easy to transport and can extend out to a nice, reclining position. They’re a great option for anyone who likes to read or even nap poolside. They even come with little trays to hold your drink. 

GOLDSUN Aluminum Outdoor Folding Reclining Adjustable Patio Chaise Lounge Chair with Pillow

Amazon

To buy: $180 (was $230); amazon.com.

These are just a few of many outdoor entertaining deals happening before Prime Day this year. Take a look at the rest below before checking Amazon’s Gold Box section for all the home sales currently marked down.

Amazon Addlon 48 Ft Outdoor String Lights

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand

Amazon

To buy: $78 (was $140); amazon.com.

Christopher Knight Home Salla Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set

Amazon

To buy: $658 (was $829); amazon.com.

Amazon KuccHero Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers

Amazon

To buy: $80 with coupon (was $120); amazon.com.

Amazon Safavieh PAT7507A Collection Bassey Black and Beige 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set

Amazon

To buy: $273 (was $632); amazon.com.

Amazon EAST OAK Breezeway Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

To buy: $248 (was $330); amazon.com.

Amazon Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit

Amazon

To buy: $199 (was $249); amazon.com.

Amazon COOS BAY Cool Spot 11x11 Pop-Up Instant Gazebo Tent

Amazon

To buy: $190 (was $220); amazon.com.

Amazon Mlambert Mason Jar Solar Lights 30 LEDs, 6 Pack Hanging Solar Lights Outdoor

Amazon

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float - Jasonwell 4 in 1 Sun Tan Tub Sunbathing Pool Lounge Raft Floatie

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $44); amazon.com.

Amazon JONATHAN Y SMB119A-3 Nevis Palm Frond Indoor Outdoor Area-Rug Coastal Floral

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $98); amazon.com.

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Outdoor Cherry Point 4 Piece Seating Set with Ottoman & Cocktail Table

Amazon

To buy: $739 (was $1,100); amazon.com.

Keter Pacific Cool Bar Outdoor Patio Furniture and Hot Tub Side Table

Amazon

To buy: $81 (was $90); amazon.com.

Amazon Alpine Corporation MSY100A-OR Bistro Set

Amazon

To buy: $89 (was $160); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Prime Day Revlon Beauty Product
The Popular Revlon Hair Tool That Gives Shoppers a ‘Big and Voluminous Blowout’ Is on Sale for $25 at Amazon
Amazon best-selling dress Prime Day One-Off Deal Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Tennis Dress Is on Sale for Up to 32% Off Weeks Before Prime Day
Spanx extra 30 off sale tout
Score an Extra 30% Off These Best-Selling On-Sale Spanx Styles, Including Comfy Bras, Stylish Shorts, and More
Related Articles
Genius Space-Saving Outdoor Furniture Roundup Tout
The Comfy, Space-Saving Outdoor Furniture You Need This Summer on Amazon, Starting at $81
New Amazon Releases Outdoor Furniture and Decor Deals Tout
Hang on—Amazon Just Released a New Round of Outdoor Furniture and Decor, With Prices Starting at $9
Amazon Outdoor Decor Under $50 Tout
These Under-$50 Outdoor Decor Picks From Amazon Will Instantly Elevate Your Patio
Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set Tout
These Popular Patio Bistro Sets Are All Quietly on Sale in This Hidden Amazon Home Section, Starting at $89
Best Patio Furniture
The Best Outdoor Furniture of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Outdoor furniture cover and outdoor furniture set
The 21 Best Outdoor Furniture Covers of 2023
Amazon Weekly 30 Deal Roundup Summer Savings Tout
The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, Up to 52% Off
Amazon Prime Day Space-Saving Furniture Roundup Tout
The Clever Space-Saving Furniture Deals Happening Weeks Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 72% Off
The 50 Best Deals This June at Amazon Tout
These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer
Comfy Outdoor Chair Deals Tout
Surprise! Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Comfortable Outdoor Chairs—Up to 74% Off
Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Tout
Amazon Has Everything You Need to Host the Ultimate Backyard Soiree This Summer—Starting at Just $10
Coastal Decor Amazon Deals Tout
This Under-the-Radar Coastal Decor Section on Amazon Is Filled With Beach-House-Worthy Finds—Up to 59% Off
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Best MDW Outdoor Furniture Amazon Deals Tout
The Best Patio Furniture Deals Happening for Memorial Day Weekend on Amazon, Up to 66% Off
Wayfair Memorial Day sale Tout
Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale Will Save You Up to 70% on Home Goods, Rugs, Patio Decor, and More
Outdoor Pergola
26 Outdoor Decor Ideas to Turn Your Yard Into a Relaxing Oasis