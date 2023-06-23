To make your backyard into a summer oasis, you’ve got to have the right furniture and accessories at the ready. A few things to consider are comfortable lounge chairs, pretty outdoor lights, and netted gazebos for those pesky mosquitoes. Don’t have these stored away? No worries. Amazon is already dropping deals on all the outdoor entertaining must-haves ahead of Prime Day—up to 78 percent off.

Whether you’re adding a few things to your collection or need a total revamp, these outdoor entertaining savings have you covered. Finding these early Prime Day deals just require a little searching, but you can never go wrong with Amazon’s hidden Gold Box Deals hub for a sneak peek of the main shopping extravaganza. Within the section, you’ll discover sales on outdoor sofas, wooden dining sets, weather-proof speakers, and even a tanning pool to cool off this summer.

Early Prime Day Outdoor Entertaining Deals

Hang out in the back with an iced tea in the summer breeze while sitting on this outdoor patio set. It’s the perfect mix of style and comfort thanks to its woven design and cushioned seats. This pick comes with a little table to rest appetizers and drinks on while hosting guests. And if you like the tropical-esque look of this set, you can keep the theme running; the collection is also available in dining, sectional, and conversation sets.



To buy: $260 (was $399); amazon.com.

Another shopper-favorite is this outdoor patio umbrella that has more than 23,530 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. It’s made with durable materials to protect the fabric from UV rays, rain, and more. Plus, it has a long pole design that makes it easy to insert into accommodating patio tables. Snap it up in 12 colors, including beige, green, blue, and more.



To buy: $53 (was $67); amazon.com.

For summer barbecues at your place, you’ve got to have this clever outdoor table that doubles as a cooler. Yep, you read that right. The Keter table top can lift up to reveal a large cooler that’ll hold ice, sodas, beers, and more. Think of it as the self-service bar everyone can enjoy. And when everyone’s gone, remove the drain plug to let out all that melted ice.



To buy: $81 (was $90); amazon.com.

And because soaking up the sun is a must this season, consider adding these comfortable lounge chairs to the mix. The foldable chairs make it easy to transport and can extend out to a nice, reclining position. They’re a great option for anyone who likes to read or even nap poolside. They even come with little trays to hold your drink.



To buy: $180 (was $230); amazon.com.

These are just a few of many outdoor entertaining deals happening before Prime Day this year. Take a look at the rest below before checking Amazon’s Gold Box section for all the home sales currently marked down.



To buy: $29 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.



To buy: $78 (was $140); amazon.com.



To buy: $658 (was $829); amazon.com.



To buy: $80 with coupon (was $120); amazon.com.



To buy: $273 (was $632); amazon.com.



To buy: $248 (was $330); amazon.com.



To buy: $199 (was $249); amazon.com.

To buy: $190 (was $220); amazon.com.

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

To buy: $34 (was $44); amazon.com.

To buy: $22 (was $98); amazon.com.

To buy: $739 (was $1,100); amazon.com.

To buy: $81 (was $90); amazon.com.



To buy: $89 (was $160); amazon.com.