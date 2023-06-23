Don’t Wait for Prime Day! These Stylish Maxi Dresses Are Already on Sale—Up to 71% Off

Plus, they all have tons of five-star ratings from shoppers who love ‘em.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on June 23, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Amazon Prime Day Maxi Dresses Under $50 Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Flowy and comfy maxi dresses are just what you need for the summer. Bonus: They keep you cool, too. And while there are certainly casual maxis, sometimes you want something that’s both easy-going and stylish. That’s where these on-sale options come in. Pssst, they’re all marked down ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which means you can score these deals before the crowd. 

Even though these picks are all $50 and under—you would never guess it. These maxi dresses are made with upscale-looking materials and come in so many patterns, you’ll want to get more than one. There are dresses with wrap closures, A-line fits, puffed sleeves, and halter neck designs, starting at $12. You can find ‘em on sale within the Amazon Fashion page as well as other deals within this hidden Gold Box Deals hub

And for those curious about other early Prime Day deals, we got you covered. There are already sales on other fashion picks, electronics, and even popular furniture. You don’t actually need a Prime membership to save, but just a heads up: Those with Prime can also score exclusive deals and the coveted free two-day shipping. 

Early Prime Day Maxi Dress Deals 

Beach getaways, international vacations, and beyond require packing this fun, flowy maxi dress. It has wide spaghetti straps topped with a cute bow, a smocked bodice, and a relaxed skirt for all-day walking. You’ll also love that it's made with breathable materials, ideal for hot, sunny days on the water. It has more than 3,800 five-star ratings, comes in 29 colors, and is on sale with an additional coupon. 

Amazon Prime Day ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $45 with coupon (was $58); amazon.com.

If an outdoor wedding is in your calendar this summer, you’ve got to check out this on-sale floral maxi dress. The long dress looks extremely elegant yet costs way less than your flight ticket. It has loose sleeves that provide coverage from the sun, plus a billowy skirt and a tie-waist belt that gives the dress definition. It comes in 32 colors and floral prints, including this stylish blue option that looks great with block heels and a clutch. 

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Loose Kimono Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $48 (was $61); amazon.com.

And this gingham patterned maxi dress is giving total picnic vibes. It’s breezy with an easy-going fit and adjustable spaghetti straps. It also has a pretty ruffle hemline at the bottom that gives it an extra something. Shoppers confirm the dress has a soft, lightweight feel and won’t wrinkle, making it great for packing. Get it while it’s up to 61 percent off at Amazon. 

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Square Neck Tiered Ruffle Flowy Maxi Dresses

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $41); amazon.com.

Another gorgeous option is this fashionable halter maxi that’s currently on sale for $43. Made with a thin (but not sheer) polyester material, the dress has a high-end look shoppers can’t get over. It’s no wonder people wear it to housewarming parties, weddings, rehearsal dinners, and more. This pick is available in pretty floral patterns; however, if you want something more appropriate for evening wear, opt for the solid hues instead.  

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $51); amazon.com.

Take a look at all the other summer maxi dresses on sale before Amazon Prime Day right now. These current prices won’t last, so scoop ‘em up while you can!

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $71); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $46 (was $51); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day TEMOFON Women's Wrap Dress

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $41); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day VintageClothing Women's Floral Print Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day BTFBM Women Casual Summer Dress

Amazon

To buy: $46 (was $52); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Plaid Square Neck Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $37 with coupon (was $49); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Boho Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $43 with coupon (was $55); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day BLENCOT Womens Casual Floral Deep V Neck Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $80); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Criss Cross Sundress

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $43); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day AUSELILY Women Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $38 (was $53); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Casual Loose Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Kranda Women's 2023 Summer Round Neck Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day KIRUNDO Women's Sleeveless Solid Color Round Neck Tie Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $19 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day HUSKARY Women's Summer Casual Sleeveless V Neck Strappy Split Loose Dress

Amazon

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

