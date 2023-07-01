Amazon Quietly Released Tons of Early Prime Day Deals on Indoor and Outdoor Furniture—Up to 70% Off

If the seasons change but your furniture remains the same, it might be time for a refresh. Just like you add summer clothes to your wardrobe and seasonal ingredients to your meals, you should also be giving your home decor and furniture the same kind of treatment. And now’s a great time to shop because Amazon is slashing prices on tons of indoor and outdoor furniture pieces before Prime Day 2023—up to 70 percent off.

While Prime Day isn’t until July 11 and 12, there are plenty of home deals you can score ahead of the crowd. And because furniture is a hot-ticket item, browsing early will give you plenty of time to shop while pieces are in stock. Pssst, they go fast!

Speaking of home items, you’ll find the most stylish pieces around for every inch of your home from the compact entryway to your large outdoor patio. Think: comfortable living room chairs, compact nightstand tables, stylish dining sets, and relaxing outdoor furniture, starting at just $49.

Living Room Furniture Deals

Amazon

Several comfortable chairs are on sale before Prime Day even starts, like contemporary accent chairs, lounge chairs, and benches, starting at $109. There are even ottomans that double as upholstered coffee tables and space-saving coat racks and shelves that make use of the unused vertical space—aka prime real estate.

Kitchen and Dining Furniture Deals

Amazon

Make having a delicious meal even more enjoyable with these comfy dining chairs that happen to be ultra stylish and up to 58 percent off. Dining sets are also on sale like this compact, drop leaf breakfast cart and this popular bench table set that saves space when not in use. Plus, you’ll find buffets and China cabinets to store dishes, utensils, and wine glasses on sale up to $360 off.



Bedroom Furniture Deals

Amazon

As for the bedroom, there are sales on best-sellers and top-rated pieces from brands like Ashley Furniture and Zinus. And many have storage capabilities to stow away clothes, electronics, and even luggage like high platform bed frames, chester drawers, and floating nightstands starting at $67. You’ll also find cushioned seating in this bunch as well to relax with a good book or drape clothes on after a long day.

Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals

Amazon

Whether you’re lounging, dining, or entertaining, there’s an outdoor furniture deal perfect for the occasion. Wooden Walker Edison conversation sets and dining sets are both on sale—up to 50 percent off right now. Plus, Ashley Furniture sofas and Christopher Knight Home bistro sets are also massively discounted up to $362 off. You can also score outdoor furniture that are on sale and have a hidden coupon, you just have to scoop it up fast.

Ashley Furniture Morriville Upholstered Bench

Amazon

To buy: $155 (was $228); amazon.com.

Walker Edison Farmhouse TV Stand

Amazon

To buy: $340 (was $459); amazon.com.

FirsTime and Co. Gold Odessa Bar Cart

Amazon

To buy: $109 (was $225); amazon.com.

Walker Edison Fehr Bookmatch Buffet

Amazon

To buy: $215 (was $359); amazon.com.

Prepac Salt Spring Five-Drawer Chest

Amazon

To buy: $152 (was $306); amazon.com.

Zinus Aidan Sling Accent Chair

Amazon

To buy: $114 (was $139); amazon.com.

Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa Three-Piece Chat Set

Amazon

To buy: $265 (was $399); amazon.com.

Patio Sense Vega Outdoor Reclining Armchair

Amazon

To buy: $132 (was $360); amazon.com.

Ashley Furniture Cherry Point Nuvella Outdoor Four-Piece Sectional Set

Amazon

To buy: $739 (was $1,049); amazon.com.

Walker Edison Four-Piece Midland Patio Dining Set

Amazon

To buy: $477 (was $849); amazon.com.