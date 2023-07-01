Home Decorating Amazon Quietly Released Tons of Early Prime Day Deals on Indoor and Outdoor Furniture—Up to 70% Off Score the deals this weekend before the crowd sets in. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 1, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article Living Room Furniture Deals Kitchen and Dining Furniture Deals Bedroom Furniture Deals Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Amazon If the seasons change but your furniture remains the same, it might be time for a refresh. Just like you add summer clothes to your wardrobe and seasonal ingredients to your meals, you should also be giving your home decor and furniture the same kind of treatment. And now’s a great time to shop because Amazon is slashing prices on tons of indoor and outdoor furniture pieces before Prime Day 2023—up to 70 percent off. While Prime Day isn’t until July 11 and 12, there are plenty of home deals you can score ahead of the crowd. And because furniture is a hot-ticket item, browsing early will give you plenty of time to shop while pieces are in stock. Pssst, they go fast! The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off Speaking of home items, you’ll find the most stylish pieces around for every inch of your home from the compact entryway to your large outdoor patio. Think: comfortable living room chairs, compact nightstand tables, stylish dining sets, and relaxing outdoor furniture, starting at just $49. Living Room Furniture Deals Amazon Several comfortable chairs are on sale before Prime Day even starts, like contemporary accent chairs, lounge chairs, and benches, starting at $109. There are even ottomans that double as upholstered coffee tables and space-saving coat racks and shelves that make use of the unused vertical space—aka prime real estate. Roundhill Furniture Tuchico Fabric Accent Chair, $109 (was $180) Ashley Furniture Morriville Upholstered Bench, $155 (was $228) Walker Edison Cora Faux Marble Accent Table, $78 (was $105) Soohow Leather Mid Century Lounge Chair, $100 (was $133) Armen Living Mia Contemporary Upholstered Chair, $78 (was $264) Homekoko Entryway Hall Coat Tree, $64 with coupon (was $100) Walker Edison Farmhouse TV Stand, $340 (was $459) HomePop Classic Swoop Accent Chair, $190 (was $410) Simplihome Owen Coffee Table Ottoman, $161 (was $206) Vasagle Four-Tier Ladder Shelf, $64 (was $83) Kitchen and Dining Furniture Deals Amazon Make having a delicious meal even more enjoyable with these comfy dining chairs that happen to be ultra stylish and up to 58 percent off. Dining sets are also on sale like this compact, drop leaf breakfast cart and this popular bench table set that saves space when not in use. Plus, you’ll find buffets and China cabinets to store dishes, utensils, and wine glasses on sale up to $360 off. Armen Living Wood Dining Chair, $100 (was $237) Casual Home Drop Leaf Breakfast Cart Set, $136 (was $194) Furmax Pu Leather Swivel Bar Stool Set, $70 (was $130) FirsTime and Co. Gold Odessa Bar Cart, $109 (was $225) Zinus Louis Modern Studio Dining Table Set, $144 (was $190) Safavieh American Homes Farmhouse Spindle Chair Set, $130 (was $293) Ashley Furniture Centiar Industrial Barstool Set, $89 (was $253) Homestyles Dolly Madison Kitchen Cart, $279 (was $777) Safavieh American Homes Charlotte Oak Sideboard, $264 (was $627) Walker Edison Fehr Bookmatch Buffet, $217 (was $359) Bedroom Furniture Deals Amazon As for the bedroom, there are sales on best-sellers and top-rated pieces from brands like Ashley Furniture and Zinus. And many have storage capabilities to stow away clothes, electronics, and even luggage like high platform bed frames, chester drawers, and floating nightstands starting at $67. You’ll also find cushioned seating in this bunch as well to relax with a good book or drape clothes on after a long day. Zinus Abel Metal Platform Bed Frame, $99 (was $149) Wlive Five-Drawer Bedroom Dresser, $49 (was $70) Baxton Studio Sorrento Mid-Century Armchair, $150 (was $285) Prepac Salt Spring Five-Drawer Chest, $152 (was $306) Nathan James Jackson Floating Nightstand, $67 (was $80) Walker Edison Sloane Two-Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand, $90 (was $149) Roundhill Furniture Sanlo Vanity Set, $160 (was $218) Ashley Furniture Sweed Valley Jute and Cotton Pouf, $72 (was $148) Zinus Aidan Sling Accent Chair, $114 (was $139) Hillsdale O'Malley Vanity Stool, $62 (was $149) Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals Amazon Whether you’re lounging, dining, or entertaining, there’s an outdoor furniture deal perfect for the occasion. Wooden Walker Edison conversation sets and dining sets are both on sale—up to 50 percent off right now. Plus, Ashley Furniture sofas and Christopher Knight Home bistro sets are also massively discounted up to $362 off. You can also score outdoor furniture that are on sale and have a hidden coupon, you just have to scoop it up fast. Walker Edison Vincent Four-Piece Outdoor Patio Chat Set, $418 (was $839) Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa Three-Piece Chat Set, $265 (was $399) Patio Sense Vega Outdoor Reclining Armchair, $132 (was $360) Ashley Furniture Cherry Point Nuvella Outdoor Four-Piece Sectional Set, $739 (was $1,049) Christopher Knight Home Coronado Acacia Wood Bistro Set, $228 (was $310) Safavieh Montez Four-Piece Conversation Patio Set, $458 (was $1,071) Walker Edison Four-Piece Midland Patio Dining Set, $477 (was $849) Flamaker Four-Piece Patio Furniture Conversation Set, $137 (was $170) Grand Patio Premium Steel Patio Bistro Set, $100 with coupon (was $160) Ashley Furniture Morriville Upholstered Bench Amazon To buy: $155 (was $228); amazon.com. Walker Edison Farmhouse TV Stand Amazon To buy: $340 (was $459); amazon.com. FirsTime and Co. Grand Patio Premium Steel Patio Bistro Set, $100 with coupon (was $160) 