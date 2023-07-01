Amazon Quietly Released Tons of Early Prime Day Deals on Indoor and Outdoor Furniture—Up to 70% Off

Score the deals this weekend before the crowd sets in.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on July 1, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.

Amazon Prime Day Furniture Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Amazon

If the seasons change but your furniture remains the same, it might be time for a refresh. Just like you add summer clothes to your wardrobe and seasonal ingredients to your meals, you should also be giving your home decor and furniture the same kind of treatment. And now’s a great time to shop because Amazon is slashing prices on tons of indoor and outdoor furniture pieces before Prime Day 2023—up to 70 percent off. 

While Prime Day isn’t until July 11 and 12, there are plenty of home deals you can score ahead of the crowd. And because furniture is a hot-ticket item, browsing early will give you plenty of time to shop while pieces are in stock. Pssst, they go fast! 

Speaking of home items, you’ll find the most stylish pieces around for every inch of your home from the compact entryway to your large outdoor patio. Think: comfortable living room chairs, compact nightstand tables, stylish dining sets, and relaxing outdoor furniture, starting at just $49. 

Living Room Furniture Deals

Amazon Soohow Modern Leather Accent Chairs for Living Room

Amazon

Several comfortable chairs are on sale before Prime Day even starts, like contemporary accent chairs, lounge chairs, and benches, starting at $109. There are even ottomans that double as upholstered coffee tables and space-saving coat racks and shelves that make use of the unused vertical space—aka prime real estate.    

Kitchen and Dining Furniture Deals

Amazon Zinus Louis Modern Studio Collection Soho Dining Table with Two Benches (3 piece set)

Amazon

Make having a delicious meal even more enjoyable with these comfy dining chairs that happen to be ultra stylish and up to 58 percent off. Dining sets are also on sale like this compact, drop leaf breakfast cart and this popular bench table set that saves space when not in use. Plus, you’ll find buffets and China cabinets to store dishes, utensils, and wine glasses on sale up to $360 off. 

Bedroom Furniture Deals

Amazon Walker Edison Mid Century Modern Grooved Handle Wood Nightstand Side Table Bedroom Storage Drawer and Shelf Bedside End Table

Amazon

As for the bedroom, there are sales on best-sellers and top-rated pieces from brands like Ashley Furniture and Zinus. And many have storage capabilities to stow away clothes, electronics, and even luggage like high platform bed frames, chester drawers, and floating nightstands starting at $67. You’ll also find cushioned seating in this bunch as well to relax with a good book or drape clothes on after a long day.  

Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals

Amazon Walker Edison 4 Person Outdoor Wood Chevron Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

Whether you’re lounging, dining, or entertaining, there’s an outdoor furniture deal perfect for the occasion. Wooden Walker Edison conversation sets and dining sets are both on sale—up to 50 percent off right now. Plus, Ashley Furniture sofas and Christopher Knight Home bistro sets are also massively discounted up to $362 off. You can also score outdoor furniture that are on sale and have a hidden coupon, you just have to scoop it up fast.  

Ashley Furniture Morriville Upholstered Bench

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Morriville Counter Height Upholstered Dining Room Bench

Amazon

To buy: $155 (was $228); amazon.com.

Walker Edison Farmhouse TV Stand

Amazon Walker Edison Rustic Modern Farmhouse Metal and Wood TV Stand for TV's up to 80" Universal TV Stand

Amazon

To buy: $340 (was $459); amazon.com.

FirsTime and Co. Gold Odessa Bar Cart

FirsTime & Co. Gold Odessa Bar Cart, 2 Tier Mobile Mini Bar

Amazon

To buy: $109 (was $225); amazon.com.

Walker Edison Fehr Bookmatch Buffet

Amazon Walker Edison Fehr Modern 4 Door Bookmatch Buffet, 58 Inch

Amazon

To buy: $215 (was $359); amazon.com.

Prepac Salt Spring Five-Drawer Chest

Amazon Prepac Salt Spring 5-Drawer Chest

Amazon

To buy: $152 (was $306); amazon.com.

Zinus Aidan Sling Accent Chair

ZINUS Aidan Sling Accent Chair / Metal Framed Armchair with Shredded Foam Cushioning, Oatmeal

Amazon

To buy: $114 (was $139); amazon.com.

Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa Three-Piece Chat Set

Quality Outdoor Living 65-YZ03HM Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set

Amazon

To buy: $265 (was $399); amazon.com

Patio Sense Vega Outdoor Reclining Armchair

Amazon Prime Day Patio Sense 62773 Vega Natural Stain Outdoor Chair

Amazon

To buy: $132 (was $360); amazon.com.

Ashley Furniture Cherry Point Nuvella Outdoor Four-Piece Sectional Set

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Outdoor Cherry Point 4 Piece Seating Set with Ottoman & Cocktail Table

Amazon

To buy: $739 (was $1,049); amazon.com.

Walker Edison Four-Piece Midland Patio Dining Set

Amazon Walker Edison Rendezvous Modern 4 Piece Solid Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Set

Amazon

To buy: $477 (was $849); amazon.com.

More Must-Shop Products

One-Off Backyard Lighting PD Tout
The Popular Outdoor String Lights That Provide a ‘Nice Warm Glow’ Are on Sale for $12 Before Amazon Prime Day
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum One-Off PD tout
The Dyson Vacuum Cleaner That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day Even Kicks Off
Shoppers and Editors Who Prefer Real Florals Are 'Thrilled' with These Faux Blooms That Are Double Discounted
Shoppers and Editors Say These Faux Blooms Are an ‘Ideal Alternative’ to Real Florals—and Prices Start at $8
