Why Wait for Amazon Prime Day When You Can Score These Flowy Dresses Up to 74% Off Now?

Oh, and prices start at just $12.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on July 6, 2023 04:00AM EDT

Flowy Dresses Roundup PD Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

There’s no better way to beat the heat than with stylish, flowy dresses. They’re typically lightweight and are made with breathable materials, making them perfect for summer. And right now, Amazon is dropping major deals on mini, midi, and maxi dresses before Prime Day 2023 kicks off—up to 74 percent off.  

Amazon Prime Day is happening on July 11 and 12; however, the retailer is giving you a sneak preview of all the best fashion deals to come… all before the crowd. Since items tend to sell out fast during Prime Day, let this be the sign to start shopping these deals now. You’ll find breezy dresses for work, date nights, weddings, and beyond starting at just $12. Plus, discover deals on popular brands like Astr The Label, Tommy Hilfiger, and The Drop. 

Early Prime Day Flowy Dress Deals

Kirundo Ruffle Flowy Mini Dress

Amazon KIRUNDO Women's Casual Short Sleeve V Neck Ruffle Leopard Print High Waist Flowy Mini Dress with Belt

Amazon

Picnics, brunches, and beyond require wearing a flowy dress like this pretty ruffle one that has more than 3,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. It has a flirty faux wrap design and an elastic waist, giving it an A-line effect. The dress also has mesh-like sleeves and hemline for adding breathability. You can shop the mini dress in both short sleeve and long sleeve options and it’s available in 26 colors and patterns. 

Amazon Essentials Jersey Oversized T-Shirt Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Jersey Oversized-Fit Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt Dress (Previously Daily Ritual)

Amazon

For everyday wear, you can’t go wrong with a T-shirt dress and this Amazon top-seller is on sale for just $19. It has a classic crew neckline, short sleeves, and cute little breast pocket. You’ll also love that it’s semi-long, hitting right above the knee, so you can throw it on for errand runs, playing with the kiddos, and the like. Just keep in mind that its under-$20 price is part of Amazon’s Prime Exclusive Deal, so if you want to scoop it up at this price point, sign up for a free 30-day Prime membership trial now. 

PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Belted Ruffle Maxi Dress 

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Belted Ruffle Hem A-Line Bohemian Maxi Dresses

Amazon

And if you have a few big events this summer, like say, a wedding, there are several stylish dresses on sale, too. Take this floral maxi dress for example—it looks like a wrap dress, but is actually sewn on the inside to prevent unwanted accidents while hitting up the dance floor. The elegant dress has a ruffle hemline and with a modern high-low appearance. Plus, it’s available in tons of colors and patterns… 41 to be exact. 

Curious what other flowy dresses you can score on sale before Amazon Prime Day? Check out the rest of this list below. 

Amoretu Swing Shift Dress

Amazon Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Casual Loose Flowy Swing Shift Dresses

Amazon

Naggoo Wrap Ruffle Floral Dress

Amazon Naggoo Women's Summer Wrap V Neck Polka Dot Print Ruffle Short Sleeve Mini Floral Dress with Belt

Amazon

PrettyGarden Floral Short Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Boho Dress Casual Short Sleeve V Neck Ruffle Tiered 2023 Summer Swing Maxi Dresses

Amazon

Kirundo Ruffle-Sleeve Short Flowy Pleated Babydoll Dress

Amazon KIRUNDO Women's Summer Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Solid Color Loose Short Flowy Pleated Mini Babydoll Dress

Amazon

Cathy Casual Sleeveless V-Neck Sundress with Pockets

Amazon CATHY Womens Casual Sleeveless Dress V Neck Wrap Tunics Dresses Loose Comfy Beach Sundress with Pockets

Amazon

Dokotoo Lantern-Sleeve Ruffle A-Line Dress

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Summer Dresses Square Neck Lantern Sleeve Tie Backless Ruffle A-Line Casual Dress

Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Sleeveless Fit and Flare Dress

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Women's Sleeveless Knee-Length Fit and Flare Novelty

Amazon

Ouges V-Neck Skater Dress with Pockets

Amazon OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Astr The Label Lace A-Line Midi Dress

Amazon ASTR the label Women's Lace A Line Midi Dress

Amazon

Anrabess Sleeveless Split Maxi Beach Dress with Pockets

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress

Amazon

Simier Fariry Casual Midi Dress with Pockets

Amazon Simier Fariry Womens Hide Belly Work Casual Midi Dresses with Pockets

Amazon

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Amazon
