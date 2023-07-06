Style Clothing Dresses & Skirts Why Wait for Amazon Prime Day When You Can Score These Flowy Dresses Up to 74% Off Now? Oh, and prices start at just $12. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 6, 2023 04:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez There’s no better way to beat the heat than with stylish, flowy dresses. They’re typically lightweight and are made with breathable materials, making them perfect for summer. And right now, Amazon is dropping major deals on mini, midi, and maxi dresses before Prime Day 2023 kicks off—up to 74 percent off. Amazon Prime Day is happening on July 11 and 12; however, the retailer is giving you a sneak preview of all the best fashion deals to come… all before the crowd. Since items tend to sell out fast during Prime Day, let this be the sign to start shopping these deals now. You’ll find breezy dresses for work, date nights, weddings, and beyond starting at just $12. Plus, discover deals on popular brands like Astr The Label, Tommy Hilfiger, and The Drop. Early Prime Day Flowy Dress Deals Kirundo Ruffle Flowy Mini Dress, $41 with coupon (was $60) Amoretu Swing Shift Dress, $33 (was $53) Naggoo Wrap Ruffle Floral Dress, $28 (was $36) PrettyGarden Floral Short Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress, $37 with coupon (was $51) Kirundo Ruffle-Sleeve Short Flowy Pleated Babydoll Dress, $33 (was $60) Cathy Casual Sleeveless V-Neck Sundress with Pockets, $12 (was $46) Dokotoo Lantern-Sleeve Ruffle A-Line Dress, $34 (was $50) Amazon Essentials Jersey Oversized T-Shirt Dress, $19 (was $25) PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Belted Ruffle Maxi Dress, $43 with coupon (was $61) Tommy Hilfiger Sleeveless Fit and Flare Dress, $52 (was $139) The ‘Most Comfortable Bra’ From Maidenform Is 60% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day Kirundo Ruffle Flowy Mini Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $41 Picnics, brunches, and beyond require wearing a flowy dress like this pretty ruffle one that has more than 3,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. It has a flirty faux wrap design and an elastic waist, giving it an A-line effect. The dress also has mesh-like sleeves and hemline for adding breathability. You can shop the mini dress in both short sleeve and long sleeve options and it’s available in 26 colors and patterns. Amazon Essentials Jersey Oversized T-Shirt Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $19 For everyday wear, you can’t go wrong with a T-shirt dress and this Amazon top-seller is on sale for just $19. It has a classic crew neckline, short sleeves, and cute little breast pocket. You’ll also love that it’s semi-long, hitting right above the knee, so you can throw it on for errand runs, playing with the kiddos, and the like. Just keep in mind that its under-$20 price is part of Amazon’s Prime Exclusive Deal, so if you want to scoop it up at this price point, sign up for a free 30-day Prime membership trial now. PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Belted Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $61 $43 And if you have a few big events this summer, like say, a wedding, there are several stylish dresses on sale, too. Take this floral maxi dress for example—it looks like a wrap dress, but is actually sewn on the inside to prevent unwanted accidents while hitting up the dance floor. The elegant dress has a ruffle hemline and with a modern high-low appearance. Plus, it’s available in tons of colors and patterns… 41 to be exact. Curious what other flowy dresses you can score on sale before Amazon Prime Day? Check out the rest of this list below. Amoretu Swing Shift Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $33 Naggoo Wrap Ruffle Floral Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $28 PrettyGarden Floral Short Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $37 Kirundo Ruffle-Sleeve Short Flowy Pleated Babydoll Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $33 Cathy Casual Sleeveless V-Neck Sundress with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $12 Dokotoo Lantern-Sleeve Ruffle A-Line Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $34 Tommy Hilfiger Sleeveless Fit and Flare Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $139 $59 Ouges V-Neck Skater Dress with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $26 Astr The Label Lace A-Line Midi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $89 $49 Anrabess Sleeveless Split Maxi Beach Dress with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $37 Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $22 Simier Fariry Casual Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $43 The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $31 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers Say This Viral Eyelash Comb Gives Them the ‘False Lash Look’—and It's 38% Off Ahead of Prime Day These Portable, Tabletop, and Wood-Burning Outdoor Fire Pits Are on Sale Up to 74% Off This Summer at Amazon These Best-Selling Comfy Pants With 62,700+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $15 at Amazon Before Prime Day