You’ll Never Believe How Many Stylish Farmhouse Decor Pieces Are on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 67% Off

There are deals on everything, including area rugs, outdoor wreaths, and furniture.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on July 5, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Farmhouse Decor Roundup PD Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Amazon

Achieving the right balance of rustic and classy comes together easily if you have the right farmhouse decor pieces. And the good thing is you don’t have to look far because there are tons of cute decor and distressed furniture pieces on Amazon—all of which happen to be on sale ahead of Prime Day 2023

Whether you’re committing entirely to the appearance or want to sprinkle some farmhouse charm to your existing decor, these fun picks will get the look you’re after. Think eucalyptus wreaths, jute area rugs, and barn door mirrors, just to name a few. Plus, so many of these are heavily discounted—up to 67 percent off.

Early Prime Day Farmhouse Decor Deals

Implement the inviting farmhouse trend from the moment you step foot at the front door with this eucalyptus wreath. It’s made with realistic-looking eucalyptus, leaves, and flowers that’s super endearing, making it perfect to welcome guests on the front porch. It’s currently up to 56 percent off on Amazon right now.

Amazon Sggvecsy Green Eucalyptus Wreath with Welcome Sign 20in Artificial Eucalyptus Wreath

Amazon

To buy: $19 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.


Another front porch must-have? This Buffalo checkered rug that looks so cute layered until a coir welcome mat like this. It’s made with durable cotton (making it machine washable) and comes in four sizes to accommodate various porches. Bonus: The simplistic look of this plaid rug goes perfectly with the above wreath, too!

Amazon Bottalive Buffalo Plaid Check Rug

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $33); amazon.com.


Looking to add that rustic charm indoors is quite simple. Just get these fun ceramic vases and pair them with this pampas grass set for the ultimate look. The neutral vases have a pretty pattern that gives the exterior some texture as opposed to a modern, glossy option. Plus, these come with a little jute bow wrapped around the rim for an extra dose of character.

Amazon TERESA'S COLLECTIONS Rustic Ceramic Vase for Home Decor

Amazon

To buy: $24 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Speaking of texture, you’ve got to check out this jute area rug that brings all the attention to your floors. It has a knotted woven design thanks to its handwoven design and is topped off with frays on the edges that elongate the rug, covering more room in your living room, kitchen, and beyond.

Amazon nuLOOM Daniela Farmhouse Chunky Jute Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: $144 (was $429); amazon.com.

Want to see what other farmhouse decor pieces are on sale ahead of Prime Day? Take a look at the rest of the picks below.

Stonebriar SB-5393C 2PC Wire METAL CLOCHE SET, Set of 2

Amazon

To buy: $29 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon ANPROORDried Pampas Grass Decor

Amazon

To buy: $16 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com.

Amazon WOPITUES Bathroom Shelves Over Toilet, Floating Bathroom Shelves Wall Mounted with Wire Basket

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $37); amazon.com.

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Mair Rustic Farmhouse Poly Table Lamp 2 Count

Amazon

To buy: $72 (was $148); amazon.com.

Der Rose 3 Pack Mini Potted Fake Plants

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $33); amazon.com.

Inhand Knitted Throw Blanket

Amazon

To buy: $10 with coupon (was $25); amazon.com.

Amazon Wocred 2 PCS Square Wall Mirror

Amazon

To buy: $23 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon Kate and Laurel Cates Farmhouse Wood Framed Wall Mirror

Amazon

To buy: $137 (was $198); amazon.com.

Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Metal X Side Table

Amazon

To buy: $89 (was $169); amazon.com.

Amazon Deconovo 100% Blackout Curtains 84 Inch Length 2 Panels Set

Amazon

To buy: $59 (was $64); amazon.com.

