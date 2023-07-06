I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Deals I’m Shopping During Prime Day

Anyone who knows me knows, I love a good sale. It’s not an obsession, truly. As an commerce editor, I just happen to professionally shop the best deals and products for work. And now that Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just days away, you can bet that I’m also scanning these top discounts for myself. And let me tell you, my cart is full with deals up to 46 percent off.

Although Prime Day hasn’t officially started, there are so many good deals to shop before the crowd sets in. And several of them have caught my eye like stylish, flowy dresses and time-saving hair tools as well as cooling must-haves and clever home gadgets. And of course, I’m adding in a few home decor finds to elevate my small home. Pssst, candles are definitely one of them!

Editor-Loved Early Prime Day Deals

Nest Fragrances Three-Wick Candle

Lighting a candle is the quickest way to elevate any room, which is why I’m always on the hunt for new ones. For the summer, I’m eyeing this grapefruit-scented wick candle from Nest. My mom actually has a few Nest candles and reed diffusers, and they smell so good when I visit; they’re always light and airy—never overpowering. It’s why I’m considering this fruit-scented option, which happens to be 20 percent off right now.

Brooklinen Luxury Percale Core Sheet Set

I sleep on Brooklinen sheets constantly. And when I decide to try any other sheets, I end up disappointed and immediately revert back to my go-to. During the warmer months, I outfit my mattress with these Brooklinen percale sheets because they’re breathable, lightweight, and crisp. I have these sheets in dark gray, however, for a bit of freshness, I’m considering either the white or cream color options. By the way, the core sheet set is made with a 270-thread count weave for softness. Plus, it comes with a flat and fitted sheet and two pillow cases.

Iris Usa Woozoo Oscillating Fan

Because I tend to get hot when sleeping, I’m also looking into this portable oscillating fan from Woozoo. It’s small enough to sit on my nightstand, but I like that I can unplug it and move it to a different spot in my apartment. The compact fan also comes with a remote controller to adjust the breeze angle and intensity. It’s also aesthetically pleasing! The fan is available in black, pink, and blue, but I’m gravitating toward the white.

Novogratz Helix Three-Shelf Metal Rolling Cart

Another item I’ve been holding off on getting is a bar cart… until now. I found this gold utility cart that’s just under 12 inches in length to perfectly fit into the corner in my living room. Designed with three shelves, the bar cart can hold stemless wine glasses, liquor bottles, and more. It has a bracket along the back to prevent items from slipping off and has four wheels for easy mobility. I’m snapping it up while it’s 43 percent off.

Zesica Gingham Puff-Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress

And because I love a puff-sleeved moment, you know I have to have this flowy midi dress. The gingham print reminds me of a fun picnic and it has a three-tiered design with ruffles that’s sweet. It has a smocked bodice that makes it easy to wear pasties without showing and is designed with a long skirt, so I can sit comfortably while dining alfresco. Right now, it’s up to 51 percent off.



Want to see what else I have in my cart ahead of Amazon Prime Day? Peruse the list below for even more deals now.

