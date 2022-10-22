Skincare and Makeup from Revlon, Olay, L’Oreal, and More Are Up to 52% Off in This Secret Amazon Outlet

Save big before the retailer’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale gets underway.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Published on October 22, 2022 06:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Beauty Outlet Early Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals Tout
Photo:

Amazon

There’s never a better time to stock up on your favorite beauty staples than at the beginning of a new season. With fall here in full swing, your skin could probably use some moisture—or maybe you want to freshen up your makeup kit with some autumn-inspired lipsticks or warm-toned bronzers. Whatever you’re into, now’s your chance to get it at a discount because Amazon is having its big beauty sale once again. 

Amazon’s annual Holiday Beauty Haul is here again—well, almost. The sale officially starts next week on October 24 and runs until November 6, and it’s bringing with it beauty deals galore. You’ll find thousands of serums, creams, blushes, lipsticks, hot hair tools, and more at a steep discount throughout the event from some of your favorite brands. Pumped? Well get ready for even better news: You don’t have to wait until October 24 to save big. That’s because Amazon has tons of skincare and makeup must-haves on sale right now within its secret Outlet storefront—up to 52 percent off. 

Below, you’ll find sales on skincare products from top brands like Origins and Avlon as well as makeup from drugstore royalty Revlon, Rimmel, and Maybelline. There are also major discounts on hot hair tools and masks from Conair, Chi, and more. 

Face Masks by Olay, Clay Charcoal Facial Mask Stick, Glow Boost White Charcoal

To give your skin a much-needed hydration boost, you can’t go wrong with a collagen-infused facial cream. This popular anti-aging moisturizer from DHC brightens your skin via Vitamin C and smoothes out fine lines and wrinkles thanks to ingredients like collagen, and rapeseed and jojoba oils. But if you’re looking for a whole skincare kit, the brand also has this Essentials Set on sale that comes with a cleansing oil, bar soap, toner, and moisturizer.

Anyone looking for some facial therapy should consider this silicone face cleanser from Finishing Touch. The rechargeable skincare tool massages facial cleansers via four speed modes to give a deep clean, just like you’d get at the spa. But you won’t have to spend that spa price, because this pick is on sale for just $12.

Skincare Deals

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder
Amazon

Need to replenish your makeup options? There are tons of on-sale items for the face, eyes, and lips, up to 49 percent off. L’Oreal’s extremely popular long-wear foundation powder with more than 15,100 five-star ratings is marked down to just $13, and this Rimmel concealer set that’s super easy to put on is up to 44 percent off. 

But if you want a pop of color on your lips, opt for this lip creme by Revlon that plumps your pout while hydrating them. Plus, to glam up your eyes for your next holiday gathering, you can use this Smashbox eye shadow palette that has all the neutral colors you need, including browns, light pinks, and grays.   

Makeup Deals

CHI The Sparkler 1" Lava Ceramic Hairstyling Iron Special Edition, Hair Straightener

Amazon

For all those big family gatherings this season, you might want to do your hair a little differently. Hair curlers are definitely making a comeback because they give you that effortless blowout look, and Conair’s steam hot rollers deliver. The curlers steam your hair so strands have a bouncy appearance, and the set is 49 percent off. However, if you want a pin-straight do, consider this Chi hair straightener that protects your hair with ceramic plates and goes up to 425 degrees in a jiff. 

And when it’s time for a wash, there are several shampoos on sale, including this argan oil one from Ogx and this Bed Head pick designed for treated hair. Plus, Chi’s detangling conditioner helps with getting out knots and managing gorgeous curls—up to 27 percent off. 

Hairecare and Tool Deals 

