Missed Prime Day? You Can Still Save $130 on a Dyson Vacuum During Target Circle Week

Amazon Prime Day may have come and gone, but there are plenty of huge summer sales still happening. Target Circle Week, which is offering savings on thousands of can’t-miss products, is still going strong with steep discounts on top brands through 11:59 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 15. One of those brands is Dyson, and we found one of its bestvacuums that’s available only at Target on super sale.

For just three more days, Target Circle members can save $130 on the Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum. Don’t worry if you’re not already a member, it’s completely free to sign up, and, once you’re logged in, you can access the benefits (like huge savings now and throughout the year) immediately.

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum

Target

The cordless stick vacuum is a multi-surface device free of burdensome bags and cords, and it’s designed to be powerful enough to clean the messiest of homes—even those overrun with pet hair. It features a detangling Motorbar cleaner head that can get deep down into carpets and hard flooring, but is easy to clean thanks to its hair-removal vanes that quickly clear long strands from the brush bar. To get cleaner floors, the Dyson V8 Origin is equipped with whole-machine filtration technology that captures 99.9 percent of even the tiniest particles, dust, and allergens while in boost mode. Other settings are nearly as efficient, trapping 99.7 percent of allergens. Plus, the filter is completely washable and reusable for the life of the vacuum, so you don’t have to spend extra money on backups.

And so you don’t neglect other areas of your home like blinds, ceiling corners, couch cushions, behind sofas, and even under your car’s seats, the cordless vacuum converts to a handheld with just one click. Depending on the mode you use, the Dyson V8 Origin has a battery life of up to 40 minutes, allowing you to tackle most—if not all—of your home in one run. The vacuum also comes with a two-in-one combination tool, which is a soft dusting brush and wide nozzle to help you clean hard-to-reach spots.

Customers who raved about the cordless vacuum appreciate that it’s effective and easy to use, with one reviewer sharing that it’s the “best cordless vacuum” because the “battery is long lasting, the suction power is strong, and it is super convenient.” Another shopper shared that it’s “lightweight”—it weighs just 5.5 pounds—and “cleans extremely well,” while a third person added that it’s “definitely worth the hype.”

If you’re in need of a new cleaner for your home, invest in the Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum while it’s still on sale during Target Circle Week for $300.