The Dyson Vacuum Cleaner That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day Even Kicks Off

It’s over $120 off right now.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on July 1, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum One-Off PD tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Let’s face it: When you’re shopping for a vacuum, you’re not just looking for something to clean your floors. It needs to suck up hair on your tiles, crumbs on the sofa, and dust in ceiling corners—aka a versatile vacuum that can do it all. And this cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner is the one to buy, especially while it’s on sale early before Amazon Prime Day

The Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner delivers impressive suction that’s steady and continuous, so you can clean your entire home without issue. You can customize how much suction you need based on the task via the cleaning switch on the base. Keep in mind, the lower the power, the more battery life this will have. But rest assured, this beast is equipped to work for up to 40 minutes!

Amazon Prime Day Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $349 (was $470); amazon.com


Additionally, the cordless vacuum has a durable brush head that’s designed to actually detangle itself while picking up hair from both you and your furry friend. It’s no wonder shoppers with pets love this vacuum, like this one person who claims it’s “so much easier to clean” their home now that they upgraded to a Dyson. And because it’s designed with a filter, you’ll feel good knowing the vacuum is trapping in small particles like dust and pet dander that can escape back into the air. 

While the Dyson pulls in debris from all kinds of flooring, like hardwoods, vinyl, tile, and carpets—it certainly doesn’t stop there. The vacuum can unscrew from the base to be used as a handheld cleaner, and it comes with tons of attachments for all-around cleaning. Clip on the smaller hair screw tool in handheld mode to remove all kinds of dirt and food bits hiding in your couch cushions, on your stairs, or in your vehicle. You can also swap in the crevice tool onto the main device to suck up dust stuck in your ceiling fan blades. 

Shoppers say the vacuum is easy to maneuver around furniture, and because it weighs just under 6 pounds, it’s also a breeze to carry. People do admit that the vacuum is a little top-heavy due to the dust cup at the top; however, that’s standard for cordless vacuums with this design. And people with this snafu still confirm it “works like a million-dollar machine.”

And when you’re done cleaning, just toss the debris out from the dust cup with its single-button design. Read: You don’t have to touch the gunk. Then stick it on the charging dock to juice up for your next cleaning day. 

“I have two dogs and a cat, and I use this vacuum on a daily basis in my kitchen, family room, and the most-used rooms in the house,” wrote one person who calls it an “excellent investment.” “It picks up everything.”

Another shopper who happens to be a new mom and dog parent calls the Dyson a “life saver” and said it’s “so easy to manage and use.” They even wrote, “I love it so much that I find myself vacuuming almost every day.”

Now’s the time to invest in your cleaning with the Dyson cordless vacuum that’s on sale early for Prime Day 2023. Plus, there are even more vacuum deals happening right now on Amazon. Think iRobot robot vacuums, Bissell pet vacuums, and Shark handhelds up to 50 percent off.

More Early Prime Day Vacuum Deals 

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup

Amazon

To buy: $200 (was $260); amazon.com.

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum with HEPA Filter

Amazon

To buy: $170 (was $237); amazon.com.

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, and Hard Floors

Amazon

To buy: $210 (was $$350); amazon.com.

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum for Carpet

Amazon

To buy: 169 (was $250); amazon.com.

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Prime Day Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $679 (was $950); amazon.com.

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL

Amazon

To buy: $300 (was $600); amazon.com.

Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Stick Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum, 3070

Amazon

To buy: $130 (was $180); amazon.com.

Hoover Elite Swivel XL Pet Upright Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Vacuum Cleaner with

Amazon

To buy: $150 (was $190); amazon.com.

Shark WandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum, Lightweight

Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $130); amazon.com.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Prime Day Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Blue

Amazon

To buy: $504 (was $700); amazon.com.

