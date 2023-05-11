This Popular Cordless Dyson Vacuum That ‘Sucks Up Every Little Speck’ Is Quietly $100 Off Right Now at Amazon

The home surface most walked on often requires time and effort to keep clean. You know the area—it’s your floor. It endures scuffing and scratching, as well as the everyday build up of dust, dirt, and hair. It’s no wonder the space underneath your feet requires a lot of upkeep. If you’re looking for a solution that requires minimal effort and delivers “great suction power,” this nifty Dyson floor cleaner is just the answer—and it’s on sale for $100 off.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum deep cleans hardwood floors, carpet, and upholstery quickly and efficiently due its cordless design and enhanced suction power. The nifty vacuum contains a variety of clever features and interchangeable cleaning tools, plus it can easily convert into a handheld vacuum for hard-to-reach areas.

To buy: $546 (was $650); amazon.com.

The cleaning process begins with the push of a single button (it’s seriously that easy)! Designed with three impressive cleaning options, the vacuum lets you customize the power level for the task at hand. The vacuum also features a nifty dust sensor that detects the lightweight particles and instantly adjusts its suction power to get it all. The device is also made with a HEPA filter that traps up to 99.99 percent of particles, according to the brand.

The versatile vacuum also offers two cleaning heads and five attachments to further optimize your cleaning experience. The Slim Fluffy head features a laser that reveals otherwise hard-to-see debris, while the Motorbar head picks up hair from floors with ease. An extra bonus? The tools can easily be washed and wiped to be re-used over time.

Since this is one of Dyson’s latest cordless vacuum models, it has several updated features to show for. One worth noting is its LCD screen that offers live coverage of what your vacuum is trapping as it cleans, including how much dust and dirt is being sucked up. It also has a longer running battery life—up to one hour, so you can get to every room in one charge.

The cordless vacuum also has a lightweight build that is easy to carry throughout your home and its compact design makes it simple to clean up and store away. When you’re finished using it, empty the dustbin with the side lever for a quick-release empty right into your trash can. After, just click the handle onto the wall dock for charging.

The cordless Dyson vacuum is a popular pick among many shoppers for its smart features and deep-cleaning abilities on various surfaces. One shopper wrote, “This thing is incredible. It sucks up every little speck of dust and dog hair on the wood floor and is powerful enough to pick up so much gunk from the carpet as well.”

Another shopper who is also a pet owner and deals with excess hair around the house wrote, “[This is] so easy and convenient for cleaning in a rush. [It has] amazing suction and [is] great for floors or couches.” They continued to say that their pets’ hair is “a struggle and this has helped our house so much.”

Get to spring cleaning with the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Vacuum while it’s on sale at Amazon. But hurry! This deal won’t last.