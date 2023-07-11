This Dyson Cordless Vacuum With 9,900+ Five-Star Ratings Is Officially on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is officially underway and there are tons of exclusive deals available for prime members during the two-day event. Many popular cleaning tools are on sale, including vacuums from popular brands like Dyson. Cue this highly-rated cordless vacuum cleaner that’s $200 off.

The Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is currently 29 percent off its original $700 price tag. Designed to quickly and effectively deep clean hard floors and carpets, the powerful vacuum eliminates dirt, dust, and debris in just one swipe. Plus, the portable vacuum can change into a handheld tool to easily clean furniture, stairs, or even your car. It’s no wonder why shoppers say “this Dyson product makes cleaning fun.”

While the vacuum uses enhanced technology to sense what sort of surface you are vacuuming and self-adjust its speed, there are three different cleaning modes you can also choose from: Eco, auto, and boost. Its digital screen located at the top of the vacuum will show its power and settings live from the moment. The nifty cleaning gadget is also made with a state of the art filtration system that can capture up to 99.99 percent of smaller particles and allergens that are otherwise hard to see, according to the brand.

Along with the vacuum’s main brush head, it comes with several other tools to ensure every nook and cranny of your home and beyond is spotless. You can officially clean hard-to-reach areas and tough spots with a pet hair remover, crevice tool, soft brush, and more. And so long are the days of having to replug your vacuum in a new outlet every time you change rooms, because the Dyson vacuum’s cordless design can clean large and small living spaces in just one go.

It can run up to one hour before it needs a charge and it will notify you when the battery is low or in need of a new filter. Just dock it in the wall station it comes with for a quick charge (charger also included), and you’ll be fully ready for next time. One shopper wrote, “this is a total upgrade from having to haul around an upright! I now vacuum more because it’s easy to grab and go with this Dyson.”

The popular vacuum has earned more than 9,900 five-star ratings and many shoppers say it’s the best vacuum cleaner they have ever owned and that it “can tackle any mess with ease” thanks to its easy-to-maneuver capabilities and versatile add-on tools.

Another shopper wrote, “I actually love vacuuming now. It’s so easy for quick spills or daily tidying. Plenty powerful and cordless to take upstairs, downstairs, and on the stairs.” And one final shopper wrote, “It has incredible suction for wood floors, grabs dirt on the edges of the head of the vac, automatically adjusts for the area rug and I am totally amazed at the amount of dirt and dust comes out of that rug. I love watching the dust bin fill up!”

Upgrade your current cleaning tool with the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s $200 off this Amazon Prime Day, or continue scrolling for even more vacuum deals from the brand.

