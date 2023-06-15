You Can Officially Buy All Your Favorite Dyson Products at This Amazon Storefront, With Finds Over $100 Off

Including discounted cordless vacuums and cooling air purifiers.

By Gabriella Maestri
Published on June 15, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Household cleaners are a necessity to have in order to maintain a spotless home. With a running checklist of sweeping floors, dusting cabinets, and scrubbing grout, it’s important to use cleaning tools you can trust to get the job done. This luxurious brand is a favorite for many thanks to its high-tech, dirt-eliminating features, and now, it officially has its own storefront at Amazon. 

Introducing the new Dyson hub: A fresh Amazon section featuring a variety of Dyson home products to keep your floors sparkling and your air pure. Not only can you now browse through all of the brand’s products in one place, but you can also score exclusive discounts of more than $100 off popular finds.

Explore the latest releases of cordless and stick vacuums, cooling air purifiers, and even headphones by Dyson. With various models available and several options marked down, you’re going to want to grab more than just one of these serious steals. 

The cordless vacuum collection features a range of portable cleaners for every kind of floor. Whether you’re a pet owner dealing with an excess of hair shedding, or a parent with children who constantly have spills, these vacuums can tackle the job no matter the mess size. This section offers 10 different options including the latest releases of the Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum and Extra-large Gen5outsize Cordless Vacuum. Both vacuums feature several different cleaning heads to target tougher areas, longer run-times so you can go over the whole house in one run, and a HEPA filtration system that traps up to 99.99 percent of particles, according to the brand. 

Amazon Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $950; amazon.com.

Cool down and keep your air fresh this summer with Dyson’s air purifier collection. The section offers six different cooling and purifying devices and a few can also act as a heater during the colder months. The smart gadgets filter out all kinds of air pollutants and microscopic particles such as dust, debris, and allergens. And it helps remove lingering odors as well as circulate clean, temperature-controlled air. Several models are on sale at Amazon, and up to $100 off. Plus, the newest Cool Formaldehyde Air Purifier and Fan is up for grabs and many shoppers rave about its lightweight build, rotating fan, and quiet sound. One shopper even wrote that they noticed a “rapid air quality difference” and that it “works beyond expectations.” 

Amazon Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan

Amazon

To buy: $650; amazon.com.

If you’re looking to give your floors an extra deep clean, the upright vacuum collection provides shoppers with its two popular Dyson Ball Animal 3 models. Each tool is designed to successfully clean larger homes and messes with its three suction power options that can work on tile, carpets, and hardwood floors. It comes with multiple different heads to better clean stairs, corners, and other hard-to-reach areas. And it’s great for pet owners with animals who shed thanks to its built-in detangling brush that unwraps hair as you vacuum, so you don’t have to get your hands dirty later. The upright vacuum that shoppers say “tackles hair with ease” starts at $400. 

Amazon Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $499; amazon.com.

Dyson’s newest product line in its Amazon home section is its purifying and noise canceling headphones. The over-the-ear design features a wireless visor and headphones that purify the air you breathe while simultaneously elevating your music or podcast listening experience. Its bluetooth ability allows you to control the audio and air settings by just using your voice. Plus, the attachable visor can be easily removed at any point and the headphones can run for over two days without charging. The Dyson Zone set also allows you to keep track of your air quality and filtration updates with the MyDyson app. 

Amazon Dyson Zone headphones

Amazon

To buy: $950; amazon.com.

Continue scrolling to see even more of Dyson’s home products at Amazon’s new store, or head over to the hub yourself to browse the full assortment. 

Amazon Dyson Omni-glide Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $350 (was $400); amazon.com.

Amazon Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Amazon

To buy: $550 (was $650); amazon.com.

Amazon Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $568 (was $650); amazon.com.

Amazon Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan

Amazon

To buy: $381 (was $430); amazon.com.

Amazon Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $400; amazon.com.

Amazon Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $428 (was $550); amazon.com.

