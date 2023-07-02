Hurry! The Popular Dyson Cooling and Purifying Hybrid Fan Is Currently $150 Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Just in time for the summer heat.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 2, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Dyson Purifier Cool
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Summer temperatures are heating up and that means so are your air conditioners. If you’re looking for a more affordable way to cool off your home while keeping its air free of allergens and pollutants, the search is finally over. Dyson’s two-in-one purifying fan is secretly on sale just in time for Amazon Prime Day.

The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 is currently $150 off at Amazon. The popular hybrid tool can cool and purify your air at the same time by drawing in toxins and releasing pure air. It uses a HEPA filtration system to ensure that any particles or debris that enter the purifier are trapped inside for good. Plus, the purifying fan sends cool air throughout your entire room with its 350 degree oscillation.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Amazon

To buy: $500 (was $650); amazon.com.

Using smart technology, the Dyson Purifier Cool has several updated capabilities available for use to heighten your home's air experience. Using built-in sensors, the purifier can automatically detect and show live reports of your air quality. Connect with the Dyson app, Amazon Alexa, or any Google Home device to monitor your device and update its scheduling time or other settings completely hands-free. One shopper wrote how the device is “sleek, smart, and gets the job done.”

The smart fan also includes a few different other helpful features that can be applied at any point while using the Dyson device with the press of a button on the remote or with voice control on the smart home devices. You can choose from 10 different fan speeds to cool down your room, as well as an option to send air from behind the fan, so you aren’t directly hit with the cold air. When you’re headed to bed or out of your home running errands, there is also an auto option and a night mode setting to preserve the fan’s energy.

Many shoppers love how the device quietly runs, manually updates itself, and makes a noticeable difference in the air quality. One customer who was affected by the wildfires in Canada wrote how the Dyson tool “kept the air constantly clean” and is “the best purifier I’ve owned.”

Another shopper who suffers from allergies wrote that the fan not only provides “impressive cooling,” but the purifier has also “changed the game for me.” They added that their allergies have greatly improved and are experiencing more relief for the first time in years. “I love this purifier and am so thankful I live more comfortably from having it in my home!”

Ready to experience cool and clean air for yourself this summer? Grab the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 while it’s $150 off at Amazon, or continue scrolling for more fans from the brand. 

More Early Dyson Cooling Purifier Amazon Prime Day Deals

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 

Amazon Prime Day Dyson Pure Coolâ¢ TP01 Air Purifier and Fan - White/Silver

Amazon

To buy: $329 (was $430); amazon.com

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier

Amazon Prime Day Dyson Pure Hot+Coolâ¢ HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan - White/Silver

Amazon

To buy: $485 (was $530); amazon.com.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09

Amazon Prime Day Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehydeâ¢ TP09 Air Purifier and Fan - White/Gold

Amazon

To buy: $651 (was $750); amazon.com.

Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 Heater and Fan

Amazon Prime Day Dyson Hot+Coolâ¢ AM09 Jet Focus heater and fan

Amazon

To buy: $330 (was $470); amazon.com.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07

Amazon Prime Day Dyson Purifier Hot+Coolâ¢ HP07 Air Purifier, Heater, and Fan - White/Silver

Amazon

To buy: $625 (was $750); amazon.com.

