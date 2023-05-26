Surprise! This Popular Dyson Vacuum Is $100 Off During Amazon’s Massive Memorial Day Sale

If you’re a pet owner, you know firsthand how impossible it can feel to keep a clean house. No matter how many times you wipe down surfaces, having furry friends around can still lead to a surplus of hair, dust, and dander. But, there’s an easier way to successfully deep clean your home: Cue this powerful vacuum that’s currently $100 off.

Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend sale is here, bringing a huge variety of deals that span across every department. Many beloved brands are a part of the line-up, like this Dyson Ball Animal 3 Vacuum that’s rarely on sale. The vacuum can clean any hard floor or carpet with ease and it's currently 25 percent off.

To buy: $300 (was $400); amazon.com.

Using a five-stage filtration, the vacuum captures up to 99.97 percent of particles and bacteria, according to the brand. The cleaner first traps dirt from the floor before separating it from hair and even dust inside the bin. It then filters out all debris from its stainless steel filter to provide a pure airflow with its pre- and post-motor filters—ensuring nothing gets blown back into your home.

Designed with three power mode options, you can select the amount of suction strength needed for every part of your home no matter the mess or surface. It also comes with two different attachments to target specific areas: the stair tool that effortlessly removes dirt from steps and the combination tool that reaches those tough-to-clean places.

The Dyson vacuum also comes with a 50-foot-long cord and a 15-foot hose, so you can reach every corner and crevice without having to find a new plug-in outlet. When you’ve finished cleaning, the large bin self-empty with the press of a button so you don’t have to get your hands dirty. And to prolong the caution power of your vacuum, just simply remove the filter inside and rinse it off with water. There's no need to replace it every few months with a new one!

While the vacuum is well known for primarily cleaning up after pets, it can do a lot more. One shopper even wrote how they have a lot of animals, but the Dyson vacuum “picks up anything!”

Another shopper wrote, “I really like the high power suction.” They continued that the vacuum “seems to really be able to get down to the deepest levels of a carpet and suck up the dirt that other vacuums just don't pick up.” One final shopper wrote “It is the greatest purchase! There was not a single cat or dog hair left on the rug, it looks brand new!”

Snag the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Vacuum while it’s $100 off this holiday weekend. And view the full assortment of discounts available during Amazon’s Memorial Day sale.