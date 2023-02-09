Warm Up With This Shopper-Favorite Heated Throw That’s on Sale for Just $36

Once you start to feel cold during the middle of the winter, it can seem next to impossible to warm up. But adding extra layers or an oversized blanket can definitely help. If you’re looking to take things to the next level and reach the ultimate state of coziness, Amazon shoppers love this electric blanket—and it’s on sale for as low as $36.

The Duoduo Heated Throw is the No. 2 best-selling option in Amazon’s Electric Blankets category with over 1,000 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews. The blanket is available in navy and gray, and it measures 50 by 60 inches, though you can also get versions of it in twin, full, and queen sizes in other colors if you want it to fit your bed. It features a two-sided design with faux shearling on one side and polar fleece on the other just like a typical blanket. But this style also has the added benefit of having heating wires throughout the center of its design—and shoppers say the combination provides plenty of comfort and warmth.

Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $50); amazon.com.

“This heated blanket throw is so soft and warm,” wrote a five-star reviewer who noted the blanket “washes very nicely.” They continued, “The controls are easy to use, and this blanket heats up quickly. It seems to be of good quality and gets a LOT of use.”

The wires designed to warm up the blanket are “evenly spaced” inside to help the blanket make you feel warmer in “less time,” according to the brand. It’s also designed for convenience, so you simply need to press one button in order to operate the blanket and find your ideal temperature amongst the four options. The blanket even has a timer you can set to turn off after up to three hours. Beyond that, the brand highlights that the electronic source of coziness is safe to use because it has various precautions in place such as overheat and overvoltage protections.

Amazon

“I love this blanket,” wrote a shopper. They said the control panel is “easy to use” and added, “The plug is in a great spot. It's not right at the bottom of the blanket, so my feet don't get caught up in the controls.” Another reviewer said, “I had some concerns about safety, but it’s reassuring that this has safeguards such as a timer function to turn off.”

Whether you drape your blanket across your bed or snuggle up with it while reading or catching up on your current show, try the Duoduo heated throw to enhance your warmth while you can pick one up for under $40.