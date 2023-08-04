Dumpling Bags Are the Latest Viral Fashion Trend, and You Can Get the Look With These 10 Options From Amazon

These days, a new fashion trend pops up on a weekly basis, and the latest is dumpling bags. What exactly does that mean, you ask? It’s essentially a purse that looks like—you guessed it—a delicious dumpling. On TikTok, the hashtag “dumplingbag” has more than 105 million views. If you want to try out the style, Amazon has tons of purses that fit the bill, with prices starting at $14.

Snag this faux-leather Steve Madden style starting at just $38 or this cute quilted pouch for $33. Another great find is this ruched purse with a gold chain shoulder strap that’s on sale for 30 percent off. You can shop more stylish dumpling bags from Amazon below, and they’re all under $45.

Dumpling Bags from Amazon Under $45

Evglow Small Nylon Crescent Crossbody Bag

Throw on this crossbody bag for an effortless way to tote around your belongings while running errands. The adjustable strap allows you to wear the purse multiple ways: on your shoulder, across your body, or as a belt bag. It’s also easy to clean thanks to the nylon fabric that you can just wipe down to remove stains. One shopper noted that they were able to fit their “phone, portable charger, lip balm, sunglasses, wallet, hand lotion, and sanitizer” in the bag with some room left to spare.

The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

This trendy bag features a ruched top handle, snap closure, and zippered interior pocket. Choose from faux leather options to wear year-round or fuzzy fake fur styles that are perfect for the colder months. In addition to different textures, there are also 15 colors available, including black, bone, chocolate, green, lavender, and more.

Glitzall Ruched Bag with Detachable Shoulder Strap

You can use this pleated purse as a shoulder bag or as a clutch by removing the detachable strap. One reviewer called it “soft yet sturdy,” and another said that it’s “simple and sophisticated.” The style comes in four neutral colors (taupe, black, beige, and white) that will go with any dressy or casual outfit. One customer even said, “It feels like I'm carrying a designer bag for a little over $30!”

Cluci Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag with Adjustable Strap

This vegan leather bag has a shoulder strap that can be adjusted to between 9.3 and 19.5 inches long. It features ruching on the bottom of the purse and has a zipper closure and an interior pocket to hold your necessities. According to one shopper, the bag “literally goes with everything.” Another reviewer added, “It turned into my go-to bag when going out.”

We found even more dumpling bags from Amazon below, all for under $45.

Elda Dumpling Bag

Steve Madden Nikki Clutch

Charming Tailor Vegan Leather Clutch Bag

Milan Chiva Cloud Pouch Bag

Naariian Dumpling Bag

Jollque Shoulder Bag with Gold Chain