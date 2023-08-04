Style Dumpling Bags Are the Latest Viral Fashion Trend, and You Can Get the Look With These 10 Options From Amazon The purses start at only $14. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland These days, a new fashion trend pops up on a weekly basis, and the latest is dumpling bags. What exactly does that mean, you ask? It’s essentially a purse that looks like—you guessed it—a delicious dumpling. On TikTok, the hashtag “dumplingbag” has more than 105 million views. If you want to try out the style, Amazon has tons of purses that fit the bill, with prices starting at $14. Snag this faux-leather Steve Madden style starting at just $38 or this cute quilted pouch for $33. Another great find is this ruched purse with a gold chain shoulder strap that’s on sale for 30 percent off. You can shop more stylish dumpling bags from Amazon below, and they’re all under $45. Dumpling Bags from Amazon Under $45 Evglow Small Nylon Crescent Crossbody Bag, $14 with coupon (was $15) The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag, from $30 (was $40) Elda Dumpling Bag, $43 Steve Madden Nikki Clutch, from $38 (was $49) Charming Tailor Vegan Leather Clutch Bag, from $30 Milan Chiva Cloud Pouch Bag, $24 (was $36) Glitzall Ruched Bag with Detachable Shoulder Strap, from $27 (was $30) Naariian Dumpling Bag, from $33 with coupon (was $39) Jollque Shoulder Bag with Gold Chain, from $21 (was $30) Cluci Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag with Adjustable Strap, $30 with coupon (was $43) Evglow Small Nylon Crescent Crossbody Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $14 Throw on this crossbody bag for an effortless way to tote around your belongings while running errands. The adjustable strap allows you to wear the purse multiple ways: on your shoulder, across your body, or as a belt bag. It’s also easy to clean thanks to the nylon fabric that you can just wipe down to remove stains. One shopper noted that they were able to fit their “phone, portable charger, lip balm, sunglasses, wallet, hand lotion, and sanitizer” in the bag with some room left to spare. The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $30 This trendy bag features a ruched top handle, snap closure, and zippered interior pocket. Choose from faux leather options to wear year-round or fuzzy fake fur styles that are perfect for the colder months. In addition to different textures, there are also 15 colors available, including black, bone, chocolate, green, lavender, and more. Glitzall Ruched Bag with Detachable Shoulder Strap Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $27 You can use this pleated purse as a shoulder bag or as a clutch by removing the detachable strap. One reviewer called it “soft yet sturdy,” and another said that it’s “simple and sophisticated.” The style comes in four neutral colors (taupe, black, beige, and white) that will go with any dressy or casual outfit. One customer even said, “It feels like I'm carrying a designer bag for a little over $30!” Cluci Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag with Adjustable Strap Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 $30 This vegan leather bag has a shoulder strap that can be adjusted to between 9.3 and 19.5 inches long. It features ruching on the bottom of the purse and has a zipper closure and an interior pocket to hold your necessities. According to one shopper, the bag “literally goes with everything.” Another reviewer added, “It turned into my go-to bag when going out.” We found even more dumpling bags from Amazon below, all for under $45. Elda Dumpling Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 Steve Madden Nikki Clutch Amazon Buy on Amazon $49 $39 Charming Tailor Vegan Leather Clutch Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 Milan Chiva Cloud Pouch Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $24 Naariian Dumpling Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 $33 Jollque Shoulder Bag with Gold Chain Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $21 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! 