Don’t Wait! Get Up to 40% Off Sneaker Styles at DSW During the Athletic Shoe Sale—but Only Through Tonight

Published on January 4, 2023

If you want to up your sneaker game this year while shopping on a budget, you’re in luck—DSW has all kinds of athletic shoes on sale for up to 40 percent off right now. We found stylish and functional styles starting at just $45 during this sale. You’ll want to hurry to shop them, though, because the discounts end at midnight tonight. 

Find deals on men’s and women’s fashion, running, walking, and slip-on sneakers from popular brands like Adidas, Vans, New Balance, and more. You’ll find everything from trendy styles like these Vans high-tops, to classics like this colorblocked style from New Balance. Or if you’re searching for a new pair to exercise in, shop these running sneakers or this lightweight Adidas style. Be sure to check out these deals now before the sale ends tonight. 

Vans Filmore High-Top Platform Sneaker

DSW

Vans Women’s Filmore High-Top Platform Sneaker

Platform high-top sneakers are very on-trend right now, and you can score this pair for just $50. The shoes have a monochromatic white lace-up style that will look stylish with just about anything. They have a canvas upper with a cushioned footbed to keep you comfy. Shoppers have said this pair is “super comfortable” and easy to clean, which is essential for all-white shoes like these.

To buy: $50 (was $75); dsw.com.

New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker

DSW

New Balance Men’s 515 V3 Sneaker

This classic New Balance style is perfect for casual wear. The dual-textured upper features suede and mesh with a EVA foam midsole. Plus, the sturdy rubber sole makes them great walking shoes. One reviewer called this a “winning” style, and another shopper added they’re “very comfortable to walk in and drive in.”

To buy: $70 (was $75); dsw.com.

New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Running Shoe

DSW

New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Roav Running Shoe

These sneakers are both functional and cute. They’re available in light pink or cream with a leopard print heel that makes them stand out. The lightweight and breathable design is ideal for running, and the foam midsole adds extra cushioning. This pair also features New Balance’s N-Durance rubber outsole that provides traction and durability.

To buy: From $60 (was $85); dsw.com.

Adidas Lite Racer BYD 2.0 Sneaker

DSW

Adidas Men’s Lite Racer BYD 2.0 Sneaker

If you’re looking for sustainable shoes, try this pair—the fabric upper is made from at least 50 percent recycled materials. The Cloudfoam midsole provides all-day comfort, and the traction rubber sole prevents sliding on uneven or slippery surfaces. One shopper commented that these shoes are so light on their feet that they’ve already purchased a second pair. According to another reviewer, they hide dirt well and are easy to clean, too. 

To buy: $55 (was $75); dsw.com.

Adidas Puremotion Adapt Sneaker

DSW

Adidas Women’s Puremotion Adapt Sneaker

This slip-on style has a sock-like construction to fit perfectly to your feet. Plus, they’re made with at least 50 percent recycled materials as well. These sneakers couldn’t be comfier—they have a memory foam sockliner and a lightweight Cloudfoam midsole. Additionally, you can choose from three color combinations: white/pink tie dye, black/camo, and black.

To buy: From $45 (was $65); dsw.com.

Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 Slip-On Sneaker

DSW

Skechers Women’s Ultra Flex 3.0 Slip-On Sneaker

Try these laceless sneakers if you want a pair to slip on when you’re in a rush to get out the door. The tab on top makes pulling them on even easier, and the removable Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole adds additional padding. Plus, the textile upper is machine-washable, making cleaning this pair super simple. Shoppers have said these shoes provide amazing support, with one reviewer commenting, “I feel the cushioned support with every step I take.”

To buy: From $50 (was $70); dsw.com.

Puma Rebound Future EVO Sneaker

DSW

Puma Men’s Rebound Future EVO Sneaker

This basketball-inspired sneaker has a mesh and suede upper with a neoprene collar, and the upper features rip-stop material to help them last longer. The high-top design provides ankle support, and the SoftFoam+ sockliner adds cushioning. These shoes are available in two colors: black/white with an aqua sole, and white with red and gold accents. 

To buy: From $50 (was $70); dsw.com.

Puma Karmen Rebelle Sneaker

DSW

Puma Women’s Karmen Rebelle Sneaker

If you’re in the market for fashion sneakers, check out this leather platform style that can be dressed up or down. The white style features black contrast stripes, and the light pink style is monochromatic. While these shoes are cute, they’re also comfy with a SoftFoam+ sockliner. One reviewer said they’re supportive and not heavy like other similar styles.

To buy: From $55 (was $75); dsw.com.

Keds Cooper High-Top Sneaker

DSW

Keds Women’s Cooper High-Top Sneaker

This unique high-top sneaker style looks almost like a pair of boots. The upper is made of suede and canvas with a zipper on the outside of the ankle. With a slight wedge heel, these shoes also give you a little bit of extra height. One five-star reviewer commented, “[I] can’t begin to tell you how many people stop me and ask where I got these.” 

To buy: $45 (was $75); dsw.com.

Skechers Uno 2 Air Around You Sneaker

DSW

Skechers Women’s Uno 2 Air Around You Sneaker

This pair of sneakers has a vegan synthetic upper with an Air-Cooled Memory Foam footbed and foam midsole, making the shoes extremely comfortable. You can choose from two different monochromatic colors: black with a clear heel, and white with a clear blue heel. One shopper said the raised heel has helped with “the walking transition after [ankle and knee] surgeries.” Other reviewers have added that they look fashionable while still being comfortable.

To buy: From $60 (was $85); dsw.com.

Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Sneaker

DSW

Adidas Men’s Grand Court 2.0 Sneaker

These white sneakers with black stripes are a classic casual style. They feature a mesh fabric lining for breathability and a removable padded insole. These shoes have garnered entirely five-star reviews on DSW because shoppers love them so much, with people commenting that you can never go wrong with this style.

To buy: $50 (was $70); dsw.com.

