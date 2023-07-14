The Drybar Blow-Drying Brush That Delivers ‘Salon Level Results’ Is Still on Sale for Its Amazon Prime Day Price

Summer frizz? Never heard of her.

By
Published on July 14, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Amazon Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow Dryer Brush
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Got the Amazon Prime Day Blues? Well we have good news for you, because there are still some major deals left to score from the year’s biggest shopping event. If you’re on the hunt for even more discounted popular hair items, this Drybar Blow-Drying Brush has thousands of five star-ratings and is on sale for $109. 

Summer humidity can lead to frizzy hair and pesky fly-aways, but the discounted Drybar Double Shot Dryer Brush can help your locks stay soft and shiny throughout the day. Simply plug in the hair tool  after you’ve showered and shaken out your wet hair, and begin to section off your hair to hold and brush from the root to the ends. The Drybar gadget should quickly dry and style your hair while leaving it with a glossy finish. One shopper who often gets complimented for how healthy her hair looks wrote, ”I have thick hair that usually takes me forever to dry, but with this brush it only takes a fraction of the time,” one shopper wrote. 

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow Dryer Brush

Amazon

The two-in one brush design features an oval-shaped barrel and rounded edges that is easy to comb through and shoppers say provides “a professional looking blowout that lasts all day.” Throughout the brush, there are heated vents and tiny bristles to help dry and style hair quickly. And, you can choose from three adjustable temperature settings, cool, medium, and high, to dry your hair with. Stick with one, or switch it up throughout. Regardless, you can expect to see results that give “silky blown out hair in half the time.”

The styling tool can be used with any type of hair, including tight curls to fine to coarse. And Drybar also offers a similar model with a smaller brush barrel that is perfect for shorter hair styles (and psst it’s also on sale!) While you can still add a heat protectant before styling and a hair oil for after, Drybar uses advanced anti-frizz technology to make sure each hair follicle is left silky smooth. 

With more than 2,500 five-star reviews and a spot on the best-sellers list, the Drybar Brush is a popular hair styling choice for many shoppers. One shopper wrote, “This has been life changing! I have long, thick, curly hair, and have always struggled with getting a good style with just a blow-dryer, and now I get a professional salon look in less than 15 min!” 

Another shopper wrote, “I rarely write reviews but just got this today and love it. I have super thick hair that is long (below shoulders) and tangles easily…. This dryer works! It normally takes almost that much time for me to just brush my hair and this way it dries as it brushes! My hair was super soft and silky and it got the job done quickly! Highly recommend!”

Grab the popular Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dry Brush while it’s on sale at Amazon, or continue scrolling to see even more hot hair styling tools. 

