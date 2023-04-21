I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These $8 Scrubbing Brushes Make Everything in My Home Look Brand New Again

Spring cleaning season is underway, and if you’re like me and procrastinated some of the more tough or time-consuming projects that need to be done a few times a year until now, they’re probably going to require some more elbow grease. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution.

As Real Simple’s resident shopping expert, I put my research skills to use and went hunting for a spring cleaning helper. Holikme’s set of scrubbing drill brush attachments proved to be just what I needed, saving me time and effort. The bundle of brushes with 44,000 five-star ratings made every surface of my place—grout, baseboards, and more—look brand new. And here’s the best part: The brush set is on sale for just $8 at Amazon.

While I could have purchased a rechargeable electric spin scrubber, I opted for this more affordable and space-saving set of brushes. They attach to and are powered by a drill, so I knew they’d be easy to store and wouldn’t clutter my cleaning supply closet. Each set comes with three nylon brushes, including a wide and flat one, a smaller crevice-friendly one, and dome-shaped one.

The brand makes each set in a variety of bristle strengths ranging from soft to hard. I opted for the medium bristle strength, hoping it would be versatile enough to use for a variety of projects. Once the brush was secured in place, which took just a few seconds, I pressed the trigger and powered through all of my cleaning projects in one morning.

I opted to use the small, crevice-friendly brush to scrub my baseboards and various nooks and crannies. The wide and flat attachment came in handy when cleaning my shower, the grout around my home, and tiled floor. And the dome brush made it easy to power through grime clinging to my curved kitchen sink, the groves around my kitchen stove, and the corners in every room of my home.

While the brushes worked wonders around my entire home, I was most impressed by the transformation of my baseboards. I put off cleaning these hard-to-reach surfaces, knowing I’d likely need to get on my hands and knees with a toothbrush, sponge, and rag to thoroughly wipe them down. To my surprise, the project went faster than expected and there was little physical effort required. The smaller crevice brush and drill did all of the tough scrubbing for me, removing stains and a buildup of dust and dirt. My baseboards now look pristinely white again, like they were just painted.

Each brush tool attached to my cordless Black and Decker drill and driver in seconds, affixing just like a drill bit or any other attachment. And because I was able to use my own nifty drill, I was able to utilize its features too, like the built-in light that illuminated all of the surfaces and messes I was cleaning.

And I’m not the only one who loves this brush set. Owners have used it to clean their car interiors and exteriors, microwaves, ovens, cabinets, upholstered furniture, and various areas and objects—even outdoor bird baths. Thousands of Amazon reviewers rave about it, calling it the “best invention since the vacuum cleaner,” “genius,” and a “super time-saver.” Disabled and handicapped reviewers love them too, describing them as a “big help” around the house.

The brand has all kinds of variety packs of these brushes in case you want several more sizes, strengths, or styles. For just a few bucks more, you can snag the 11-piece set with even more tools to utilize, including sponges, scouring pads, and wool pads. And for $40, you can get the complete kit with 45 cleaning attachments.

For less than $10, this brush set was a simple investment that’s already made my life easier, and I know it will come in handy for quick daily chores and more time-consuming tasks. Now I’ll need to make sure that my drill is charged and ready to go, so I can put these tough brushes to use whenever I need them. And I have a feeling these will help me overcome my tendency to procrastinate cleaning projects.

