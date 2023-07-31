Drew Barrymore Just Added 2 New Pieces to Her Beautiful Collection at Walmart, and We’re Officially Obsessed

BRB, running to Walmart.

By Staff Author
Published on July 31, 2023
The Drew Chair by Beautiful Tout
Photo:

Beautiful by Drew

We have to say, Drew Barrymore got it right when she named her homewares collection Beautiful. Available exclusively at Walmart, the line has debuted gem after gem, like appliances with vintage charm and a heart-shaped Dutch oven, all of which have been prettier than the last. But though Beautiful appliances add a touch of personality to the kitchen (we named Beautiful the most stylish ceramic cookware set of the year, after all), it’s the latest drop that has us loosening up the purse strings. Beautiful has launched The Drew Chair in sage green for $298 and The Drew Stowaway Coffee Table for $198, both available exclusively at Walmart.

The Drew Chair by Beautiful is everything you love about the original, only in subtle, pastel green. Designed with stain-treated bouclé fabric upholstery that’s both on-trend right now and super comfy, it’s ideal for curling up with a book in the living room, doing makeup or hair at a vanity, or as extra seating in the home office. Measuring 40.5 by 36.5 by 31 inches, the padded spring seat is oversized, so you have plenty of room to lounge, even when your pets insist on joining you.

The Drew Chair

The Drew Chair by Beautiful

Beautiful by Drew

The Drew Chair also comes with three accent pillows that make it all the more comfortable for lounging, but our favorite feature by far is the 360- degree metal swivel base. What is it about a bouclé swivel chair that feels so old Hollywood glam? We’re not sure, but we’re totally into it.

As if the new chair color wasn’t enough, The Drew Stowaway Coffee Table also launched today—both in cream and sage—marking the brand’s second foray into furniture. Hopefully this means there are more gorgeous Drew-approved furnishings in our future, but for now, we’ll continue to fawn over this living room centerpiece that’s part ottoman, part table.

The Drew Stowaway Coffee Table

The Drew Chair by Beautiful

Beautiful by Drew

The removable wood top is not just a place for your feet. It also acts as a serving tray, and features a lip to keep items from sliding off. It’s also made of bouclé fabric, and has a secret storage compartment inside that’s ideal for stowing items out of sight. You can stuff everything from extra blankets and pillows to toys in there, and guests would be none the wiser.

The Drew Chair in sage and The Drew Stowaway Coffee Table by Beautiful are sold separately at Walmart. Add either piece (or both!) to your living space for a stylish, functional addition that’s, of course, beautiful. Shop the Beautiful collection at Walmart, starting at $198.

