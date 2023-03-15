Drew Barrymore Launched a Limited-Edition Cleaning Collection with Grove Co.

Get ready for spring cleaning.

By Amanda Lauren
Published on March 15, 2023
Grove Collaborative Drew Barrymore with cleaning products
Photo:

Grove Co.

Looking for less toxic and more eco-friendly cleaning products? Need some extra incentive for spring cleaning? Well, get excited because Grove Collaborative just launched a limited-edition collection, called Fresh Horizons, with actor and television host Drew Barrymore. It has everything you need for a cleaner and more beautifully scented home. 

“I am so excited to be launching my first sustainable collection of home care products with Grove Co.,” says Barrymore. “I wanted to create a line of home accessories that were bright, modern, and inspired by the beauty of the natural world. Every piece was designed and crafted to be sustainable, beautiful, and effective for the health of people and the planet. I hope the collection inspires others to take action and embark on their own sustainability journey—making it easier to use less plastic in their daily lives.”

The brand is equally enthused about this partnership. “Working closely with Drew to craft the concept and design of these products has been such a pleasure, and we have been able to create something beautiful and modern that is also rooted in sustainability,” says Lucy Leahy, GM of owned brands at Grove Collaborative. “This collection combines colorful designs, high quality materials and high-performing products that are better for people and the planet. We are so excited to bring Drew’s first co-created collection with Grove Co. to life.”

This 15-piece collection has all the essentials, from cleaning sprays to candles and soap in two limited-edition scents, Island Orchid (a fresh floral fragrance) and Palm Leaf Mist (which smells like tropical rainfall). So, you’ll definitely want to stock up. Fortunately, not only can you order this collection online, but select products will be available in stores near you including Target, Kohl’s, and CVS.

Here are a few must-have cleaning products from this collaboration to add to your spring-cleaning kit.

Grove Collaborative Candle being lit with match

Grove Co.

Soy Candle

Who doesn’t need an extra candle or two? This Island Orchid Candle ($10) is made with 100 percent natural fragrances and burns for a generous 40 hours. The yellow geometric design also adds a fun pop of color to any room. 

Grove Collaborative Cleaning Spray being used to clean surface

Grove Co.

Multi-Purpose Cleaners + Reusable Spray Bottle Set

This set ($20) includes two refills in your choice of scent as well as a reusable glass bottle in various sleeve colors, including grey, white, and yellow. While choosing the color might be hard, at least the cleaning part will be easy.

This concentrate is useful for cleaning just about everything from dining room tables to bathrooms and kitchens. When you’re finished, you can refill with any Grove Multi-Purpose cleaner. 

Grove Co. Hand soap being refilled in bottle

Grove Co.

Hydrating Hand Soap + Dispenser

We could all probably wash our hands a little bit more often. And what better incentive than a fantastic hand soap ($18) in a chic dispenser in the kitchen or bathroom to remind you of the importance of good hygiene?

Grove Co. hand soap sheet sudsing up as person washes their hands

Grove Co.

Hand Soap Sheets

But those who need to wash their hands on the go shouldn’t be without a dose of Drew and Grove either. These hand soap sheets ($5) fully dissolve, whether you need to wash your hands at work or in the coffee shop bathroom. Keep the package in your purse. These pre-cut sheets couldn’t be more convenient. 

Grove Co. Cleaning Collection

Grove Co.

Complete Fresh Horizons Collection

Can’t decide what you want? Ready to go all in? The Complete Collection ($90) has it all in a choice of both scents. Included are two soap refills, two boxes of soap sheets, two dispensers, a cleaner refill, a spray bottle, a candle, and a cheerfully-designed dishcloth. 

