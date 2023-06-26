These Platform Sandals Are 'Comfortable Right Out of the Box,' According to Shoppers—and They're 39% Off

You don't need to wait for Prime Day to save on these stylish and sensible wedges.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 12:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

APD One-Off Deal: Comfy shoes Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Summertime adventures call for comfortable shoes that you can wear all day and won't compete with your wardrobe. Luckily, these days, there are so many choices for stylish yet sensible footwear to help you build a solid selection of dependable styles for all of your warm-weather outings this season. More than 2,300 Amazon reviewers have added the Dr. Scholl's Sheena Platform Sandals to their rotation as a "comfortable and elevated" option "for all-day wear" and a "blister-free" experience. And you don't even need to wait for Prime Day to score a good deal since they're currently down to $60.

The 2.5-inch tall wedges boast a criss-cross strap and open-toe design to keep your feet secure yet ventilated during wear. "The straight strap tends to break up your leg and actually make them look a little stumpy; whereas the criss-cross, since it comes down to a point, does the complete opposite," one five-star reviewer observed. They also added that the casual shoes' velcro closure makes stepping in and out of them quick and easy while also keeping the "sandals looking clean."

APD Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Sheena Platform Wedge Sandal Oyster

Amazon

To buy: $60 (was $95); amazon.com.

If you're after extreme comfort, you'll be pleased with Dr. Scholl's flexible build and proprietary cushioned insole technology, which utilizes ergonomic padding, lending to its "Tempurpedic-style" bounce, according to another shopper. They also wrote that the platform sandals were "comfortable right out of the box," without any "rubbing" or "pinching," and mentioned that they're returning to buy two more pairs.

The Sheena Platform Sandals are even ideal travel shoes. A third customer explained, "I was headed to Rome for two weeks and needed something cute to wear with dresses but also comfortable to walk all over the city and airports in." They continued that they "nailed it" with these wedges and are still wearing them a year later.

Grab these Dr. Scholl's Sheena Platform Sandals while they're still on sale. 

More Early Prime Day Comfy Shoes Deals

Joomra Pillow Slip-On Sandals

Amazon PD Joomra Pillow Slippers for Women and Men

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $40); amazon.com.

White Mountain Gracie Sandal

Amazon PD WHITE MOUNTAIN Women's Gracie Sandal

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $59); amazon.com.

Skechers Canvas Sneaker

Amazon PD Skechers Women's 33492 Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $50); amazon.com.

Soda Topic Open Toe Espadrilles

Amazon PD Soda Topic Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $70); amazon.com.

Toms Alpargata Recycled Slip-On

Amazon PD TOMS Women's Alpargata Recycled Slip-On

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.

Soda Bryce Open Toe Espadrilles

Amazon PD Soda Top Shoe Bryce Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles

Amazon

To buy: From $30 (was $33); amazon.com.

Weweya Double Buckle Sandals

Amazon PD Weweya Sandals for Women and Men

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $40); amazon.com.

Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

adidas Women's Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe

Amazon

To buy: $45 (was $65); amazon.com.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Amazon PD Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Amazon

To buy: $56 (was $75); amazon.com.

Teva Flatform Universal Sandal

Amazon Prime Day Teva Women's W Flatform Universal Sandal

Amazon

To buy: $48 (was $70); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

MMLaFleur Dress Roundup Tout
Shoppers ‘Love Everything About’ This Brand’s Easy-to-Wear Dresses—and They’re All on Sale With Our Code
jlo-beauty-skincare
I Tried JLo Beauty to Get the Star's Ageless Skin—Here’s What Happened
Cooling Duvet Cover Tout
I Gave My Bed a Summer Upgrade With This Cooling Duvet Cover and Immediately Kissed My Top Sheet Goodbye