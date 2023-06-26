Style Shoes & Accessories These Platform Sandals Are 'Comfortable Right Out of the Box,' According to Shoppers—and They're 39% Off You don't need to wait for Prime Day to save on these stylish and sensible wedges. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 26, 2023 12:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Summertime adventures call for comfortable shoes that you can wear all day and won't compete with your wardrobe. Luckily, these days, there are so many choices for stylish yet sensible footwear to help you build a solid selection of dependable styles for all of your warm-weather outings this season. More than 2,300 Amazon reviewers have added the Dr. Scholl's Sheena Platform Sandals to their rotation as a "comfortable and elevated" option "for all-day wear" and a "blister-free" experience. And you don't even need to wait for Prime Day to score a good deal since they're currently down to $60. The 2.5-inch tall wedges boast a criss-cross strap and open-toe design to keep your feet secure yet ventilated during wear. "The straight strap tends to break up your leg and actually make them look a little stumpy; whereas the criss-cross, since it comes down to a point, does the complete opposite," one five-star reviewer observed. They also added that the casual shoes' velcro closure makes stepping in and out of them quick and easy while also keeping the "sandals looking clean." Amazon To buy: $60 (was $95); amazon.com. If you're after extreme comfort, you'll be pleased with Dr. Scholl's flexible build and proprietary cushioned insole technology, which utilizes ergonomic padding, lending to its "Tempurpedic-style" bounce, according to another shopper. They also wrote that the platform sandals were "comfortable right out of the box," without any "rubbing" or "pinching," and mentioned that they're returning to buy two more pairs. Score an Extra 30% Off These Best-Selling On-Sale Spanx Styles, Including Comfy Bras, Stylish Shorts, and More The Sheena Platform Sandals are even ideal travel shoes. A third customer explained, "I was headed to Rome for two weeks and needed something cute to wear with dresses but also comfortable to walk all over the city and airports in." They continued that they "nailed it" with these wedges and are still wearing them a year later. Grab these Dr. Scholl's Sheena Platform Sandals while they're still on sale. More Early Prime Day Comfy Shoes Deals Joomra Pillow Slip-On Sandals Amazon To buy: $24 (was $40); amazon.com. White Mountain Gracie Sandal Amazon To buy: $24 (was $59); amazon.com. Skechers Canvas Sneaker Amazon To buy: $35 (was $50); amazon.com. Soda Topic Open Toe Espadrilles Amazon To buy: $35 (was $70); amazon.com. Toms Alpargata Recycled Slip-On Amazon To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com. Soda Bryce Open Toe Espadrilles Amazon To buy: From $30 (was $33); amazon.com. Weweya Double Buckle Sandals Amazon To buy: $25 (was $40); amazon.com. Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe Amazon To buy: $45 (was $65); amazon.com. Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe Amazon To buy: $56 (was $75); amazon.com. Teva Flatform Universal Sandal Amazon To buy: $48 (was $70); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers ‘Love Everything About’ This Brand’s Easy-to-Wear Dresses—and They’re All on Sale With Our Code I Tried JLo Beauty to Get the Star's Ageless Skin—Here’s What Happened I Gave My Bed a Summer Upgrade With This Cooling Duvet Cover and Immediately Kissed My Top Sheet Goodbye