These Platform Sandals Are 'Comfortable Right Out of the Box,' According to Shoppers—and They're 39% Off

Summertime adventures call for comfortable shoes that you can wear all day and won't compete with your wardrobe. Luckily, these days, there are so many choices for stylish yet sensible footwear to help you build a solid selection of dependable styles for all of your warm-weather outings this season. More than 2,300 Amazon reviewers have added the Dr. Scholl's Sheena Platform Sandals to their rotation as a "comfortable and elevated" option "for all-day wear" and a "blister-free" experience. And you don't even need to wait for Prime Day to score a good deal since they're currently down to $60.

The 2.5-inch tall wedges boast a criss-cross strap and open-toe design to keep your feet secure yet ventilated during wear. "The straight strap tends to break up your leg and actually make them look a little stumpy; whereas the criss-cross, since it comes down to a point, does the complete opposite," one five-star reviewer observed. They also added that the casual shoes' velcro closure makes stepping in and out of them quick and easy while also keeping the "sandals looking clean."

Amazon

To buy: $60 (was $95); amazon.com.

If you're after extreme comfort, you'll be pleased with Dr. Scholl's flexible build and proprietary cushioned insole technology, which utilizes ergonomic padding, lending to its "Tempurpedic-style" bounce, according to another shopper. They also wrote that the platform sandals were "comfortable right out of the box," without any "rubbing" or "pinching," and mentioned that they're returning to buy two more pairs.

The Sheena Platform Sandals are even ideal travel shoes. A third customer explained, "I was headed to Rome for two weeks and needed something cute to wear with dresses but also comfortable to walk all over the city and airports in." They continued that they "nailed it" with these wedges and are still wearing them a year later.

Grab these Dr. Scholl's Sheena Platform Sandals while they're still on sale.

More Early Prime Day Comfy Shoes Deals

Joomra Pillow Slip-On Sandals

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $40); amazon.com.

White Mountain Gracie Sandal

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $59); amazon.com.

Skechers Canvas Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $50); amazon.com.

Soda Topic Open Toe Espadrilles

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $70); amazon.com.

Toms Alpargata Recycled Slip-On

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.

Soda Bryce Open Toe Espadrilles

Amazon

To buy: From $30 (was $33); amazon.com.

Weweya Double Buckle Sandals

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $40); amazon.com.

Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Amazon

To buy: $45 (was $65); amazon.com.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Amazon

To buy: $56 (was $75); amazon.com.

Teva Flatform Universal Sandal

Amazon

To buy: $48 (was $70); amazon.com.

