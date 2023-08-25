Style Shoes & Accessories Here's Your Chance to Save $30 on These Sustainably Crafted 'Cute and Comfy' Ankle Boots Pair them with jeans, skirts, dresses, and everything in between. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 25, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington As we approach September, now's the perfect time to start looking for transitional style essentials. However, shopping for a new pair of kicks can be quite the challenge. An uncomfortable pair of shoes can quickly ruin a good day. That's why it's crucial to do your research before investing in a new pair. Luckily, we did the heavy lifting for you this time around. Amazon shoppers are confident that Dr. Scholl's Rate Zip Ankle Boots deserve your attention if you're in the market for "cute and comfy" footwear for the new season. Now's also your chance to save $30 and snag them for $60. From the durable rubber soles and 0.98-inch heel to the roomy 5.51-inch top opening and thoughtfully flexible design, it has all the makings of a versatile footwear option that you'll be reaching for again and again. Additionally, the toe box of the ankle boots is constructed from eco-friendly fabric, and the microfiber top cloth and heel counter are partly crafted from recycled materials. To guarantee long-lasting comfort, the boots boast the brand's Insole Technology to deliver support and superior shock absorption. Dr. Scholl’s Rate Zip Ankle Boots Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $60 From casual jeans-and-a-T-shirt looks to edgy skirts and dresses, this shoe isn't just extremely comfortable, but it also has countless styling options. Take it from one five-star reviewer, who opted for the Rate Zip style while looking for "a pair of comfortable" and "stylish" work boots following their knee surgery. In fact, they preferred the boots over their tennis shoes. Amazon Just Dropped Deals Up to 70% on Fall Fashion, Including Sweaters, Dresses, and Shoes Under $50 Another customer wrote that the ankle boots provided "comfort beyond belief," and declared them the "most comfortable boots I've ever owned." They also added that the shoes "don't bind or pinch your toes." A third shopper with multiple sclerosis confirmed this and stated, "they cause no pain after wearing them all day" and "are easy to put on." Give your footwear a stylish and functional upgrade with a pair of Dr. Scholl's Rate Zip Ankle Boots. You might also be interested in these similar styles. Jeossy Ankle Boots Amazon Buy on Amazon $109 $46 Amazon Essentials Ankle Boot Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $38 MaxMuxun Faux Suede Booties Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $39 Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie Amazon Buy on Amazon $129 $98 Vepose Ankle Boots Amazon Buy on Amazon $66 $40 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Elevate Your Home With These Versatile and Easy-to-Clean Rugs on Sale Up to 79% Off The Popular iRobot Robot Mop Amazon Shoppers Say Saves Them ‘Tons of Time’ Is Quietly $150 Off Brooklinen’s Newest Launch May Be Its Prettiest Yet—and It’s All on Sale