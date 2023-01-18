This Dermatologist-Developed Tightening Mask Smoothed My Bumpy Skin and Revamped My Beauty Routine

Hit the refresh button on your winter skin.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 09:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

drloretta Tightening Detox Mask
Photo:

DrLoretta

I can't resist experimenting with a good TikTok makeup trend, but my skin doesn't always agree. Between flaky, dry patches and bumps left by blemishes and uneven skin, I don't always have the smooth canvas to pull off my favorite natural, glowy beauty looks. To avoid using a harsh exfoliator that would ultimately irritate my sensitive skin, I turned to one of my favorite dermatologist-founded and family-run skincare brands, Dr. Loretta

The line is focused on treating skin against four key factors that cause skin damage indoors and outdoors: pollutants, light, climate, and irritants. From cleansers to eye gels, the brand has never let me (or my face) down. I recently rediscovered the Dr. Loretta Tightening Detox Mask while cleaning out my vanity, and decided to rework it into my weekly evening routine.

The idea of deliberately 'tightening' my skin midwinter may initially sound bizarre, but this 20-minute gel mask detoxifies my large pores with antioxidant-derived yeast extract and seawater algin to help them appear smaller. Combined with cold-pressed strawberry seed extract and Tetrapeptide-4, the hydrating formula smoothes my rough, textured skin while increasing elasticity, protecting against blue light damage, and strengthening my skin's barrier to protect against environmental pollutants overnight.

drloretta Tightening Detox Mask

DrLoretta

To buy: $55; drloretta.com.

The Tightening Detox Mask's multitasking and multipurpose capabilities make it worth the $55 price tag. In addition to being a 20-minute mask, it can serve as an inflight skincare booster, and even a hydrating overnight treatment—plus, it's gentle enough to use every day.

I like to use the mask right before bedtime. Just one pump is enough to cover my face and neck. As I snooze, the advanced peptides work their magic, ensuring my face is smooth, hydrated, and ready for my go-to skin tints and cream blushes in the morning.

If your bumpy, stressed-out skin is crying out for a lifeline, check out Dr. Loretta's Tightening Detox Mask

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
provence beauty tout
This French-Inspired Skincare Brand Just Launched at Ulta, and Everything Is Under $25
Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin
The 11 Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin of 2023
Best Face Moisturizers
The 12 Best Face Moisturizers of 2023 for Every Skin Type
Best Eye Creams
The 11 Best Eye Creams of 2023 for Every Skin Concern
MICELLAR MAKEUP REMOVER
Shoppers With Sensitive Skin Swear by This Gentle, No-Rinse Micellar Makeup Remover
The 11 Best Night Creams of 2022 for Every Skin Type
The 11 Best Night Creams of 2023 for Every Skin Type
Tula Black Friday Sale Tout
Hurry! Don’t Wait to Save During Tula’s Huge Sitewide Black Friday Sale
Jurlique Hydrating Mask
This Rich, Hydrating Rose Mask Revived My Dry, Thirsty Skin Overnight
Tula Sale Tout
Tula Is Having an Epic Sale on Everything From Best-Sellers to New Releases
jlo-beauty-skincare
I Tried JLo Beauty to Get the Star's Ageless Skin—Here’s What Happened
caffeine-skincare: woman with coffee heart on bare shoulder
7 Caffeine Skincare Products to Add to Your Routine—And Why You Should
best-cleanser-realsimple-GettyImages-200407149-004
Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Choose the Best Cleanser for Your Skin Type
Best affordable skincare brands
The 15 Best Affordable Skincare Brands of 2023
Afro american woman in bathrobe spending morning in bathroom
Derms Say Retinol Body Lotions Are the Key To Smoother, Firmer Skin—These Are the 10 Best
KORRES Elasti-Smooth Body Butter Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This ‘Uplifting’ Body Butter Makes Their Skin Feel ‘Velvety’—and It’s $17
skincare for over 50: woman looking in mirror
What Are the Best Skincare Products for People Over 50?