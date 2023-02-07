Shopping Shop Best-Selling Luxury Dossier Perfumes at Walmart—Starting at Just $29 The scents make the perfect gift. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 7, 2023 09:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland If you’re stumped about what to give someone or searching for a last-minute birthday gift, you should give Dossier perfumes a try. Dossier produces high-quality scents at affordable prices, with the goal of making “premium fragrances accessible to everyone,” according to the brand. All of the brand’s products are vegan, cruelty-free, and made from ethically-sourced, clean ingredients. The packaging is recyclable and environmentally friendly, too, and Dossier donates all returned perfumes to charity so that nothing goes to waste—talk about a win-win. The fragrances contain higher concentrations of ingredients than many other perfumes to ensure that they last all day long. And you know that the scents are high-quality since they’re sourced from Grasse, France, the perfume capital of the world. Plus, the minimalist bottles will look chic on your dresser. Shop popular scents, from fresh to floral to woodsy, starting at just $29 below. Walmart Woody Sandalwood This best-selling perfume has top notes of violet leaves and cardamom with base notes of musk, sandalwood, and amber. It has more than 1,200 five-star ratings at Walmart, with one shopper touting it as a must-buy after getting several compliments on the scent. Plus, it’s a unisex fragrance. To buy: $49; walmart.com. Walmart Ambery Vanilla This popular fragrance has garnered more than 2,600 five-star ratings at Walmart. It has a subtle, soft scent that lasts all day, according to reviewers. The top notes are mandarin, pear, pink pepper, and liquorice, and the base notes are cedarwood, patchouli, vanilla, and coffee. To buy: $29; walmart.com. RELATED: This Clean Fragrance Brand’s Iconic Perfume Sold Out Five Times—and Now You Can Shop the Scent in a Candle Walmart Gourmand White Flowers This is the ultimate floral scent, with notes of freesia, white flowers, orchid, and rose. The base notes of musk, patchouli, caramel, and vanilla keep it from getting too sweet. One shopper commented that they love the perfume so much that they can’t stop smelling it on themselves—it’s that comforting. To buy: $29; walmart.com. Walmart Citrus Ginger This men’s fragrance smells clean and fresh with lemon, ginger, peppermint, and pink pepper, and the base notes give it a woody, spicy scent. Reviewers say the cologne is perfect for the summer months. To buy: $29; walmart.com. Walmart Woody Oakmoss This best-selling fragrance has received more than 1,400 five-star ratings at Walmart, with shoppers saying they get compliments from people asking what perfume they’re wearing. The feminine scent has notes of bergamot, orange, peach, jasmine, rose, patchouli, oakmoss, vanilla, and vetiver. To buy: $29; walmart.com. More Must-Shop Deals Shop Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger, and Marc Jacobs for Up to 64% Off at Nordstrom Rack’s Love’s a Big Deal Sale Instantly Elevate Simple Winter Outfits With These Sleek Jackets, Shoes, and Accessories, Starting at $27 Shoppers Say They Were ‘Blown Away’ by How Well This Heatless Curler Works—and It’s Just $16 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit