Shop Best-Selling Luxury Dossier Perfumes at Walmart—Starting at Just $29

If you’re stumped about what to give someone or searching for a last-minute birthday gift, you should give Dossier perfumes a try. Dossier produces high-quality scents at affordable prices, with the goal of making “premium fragrances accessible to everyone,” according to the brand. All of the brand’s products are vegan, cruelty-free, and made from ethically-sourced, clean ingredients. The packaging is recyclable and environmentally friendly, too, and Dossier donates all returned perfumes to charity so that nothing goes to waste—talk about a win-win.

The fragrances contain higher concentrations of ingredients than many other perfumes to ensure that they last all day long. And you know that the scents are high-quality since they’re sourced from Grasse, France, the perfume capital of the world. Plus, the minimalist bottles will look chic on your dresser.

Shop popular scents, from fresh to floral to woodsy, starting at just $29 below.

Walmart

Woody Sandalwood

This best-selling perfume has top notes of violet leaves and cardamom with base notes of musk, sandalwood, and amber. It has more than 1,200 five-star ratings at Walmart, with one shopper touting it as a must-buy after getting several compliments on the scent. Plus, it’s a unisex fragrance.

To buy: $49; walmart.com.

Walmart

Ambery Vanilla

This popular fragrance has garnered more than 2,600 five-star ratings at Walmart. It has a subtle, soft scent that lasts all day, according to reviewers. The top notes are mandarin, pear, pink pepper, and liquorice, and the base notes are cedarwood, patchouli, vanilla, and coffee.

To buy: $29; walmart.com.

Walmart

Gourmand White Flowers

This is the ultimate floral scent, with notes of freesia, white flowers, orchid, and rose. The base notes of musk, patchouli, caramel, and vanilla keep it from getting too sweet. One shopper commented that they love the perfume so much that they can’t stop smelling it on themselves—it’s that comforting.

To buy: $29; walmart.com.

Walmart

Citrus Ginger

This men’s fragrance smells clean and fresh with lemon, ginger, peppermint, and pink pepper, and the base notes give it a woody, spicy scent. Reviewers say the cologne is perfect for the summer months.

To buy: $29; walmart.com.

Walmart

Woody Oakmoss

This best-selling fragrance has received more than 1,400 five-star ratings at Walmart, with shoppers saying they get compliments from people asking what perfume they’re wearing. The feminine scent has notes of bergamot, orange, peach, jasmine, rose, patchouli, oakmoss, vanilla, and vetiver.

To buy: $29; walmart.com.