Amazon Has a Secret Storefront With All the Coolest and Brightest College Essentials For Dorm Rooms

As hard as it is to believe, back-to-school season is coming up fast, especially for students headed to college. Whether it’s freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior year you’re shopping for, an undergrad’s dorm room is their sacred space and as such, it should scream “fun.” Trending dorm room decor is a far cry away from the muted tones of last year’s neutral aesthetic, with bold patterns and bright combinations taking the lead.

Just check out Amazon’s secret storefront for college dorm room essentials. From groovy checkerboard patterns to loud smiley-face pillows and iridescent mirrors, Amazon gets an A+ for bringing the funk and the cool this semester.

Keep scrolling for some of our top picks from Amazon’s college essentials storefront, with prices starting at $12.

Bright and Bold Dorm Decor From Amazon

Cool Vintage Happy Smile Face Picture

Amazon

From vintage fonts that evoke the ‘70s to fully embracing flower power, this Cool Vintage Happy Smile Face Picture is a total vibe. A set of six unframed prints, four of which are 8x10 and two of which are 5x7, it will be virtually impossible to frown while looking at these posters, even on your worst day.

Lepower Metal Desk Lamp

Amazon

Keep it funky with the Lepower Metal Desk Lamp that’s 39 percent off right now. The matte green color is totally unexpected, and you’ll love its flexible gooseneck and the straight-forward on-off switch that’s easy to turn off, even when you’re dozing off.

Mh Mylune Home Ultra-Soft Checkered Blanket

Amazon

What’s a dorm room without a comfy blanket? The blue-and-white checkered pattern is so on-trend right now, and if you’re not into the navy blue, you can always snag it in green, khaki, pink, red, or sage green instead (but not black, that’s boring). Did we mention it’s reversible?

Sunnypoint Three-Tier Compact Rolling Metal Store Organizer

Amazon

You can never have too much storage space in a dorm room. This portable utility cart can store just about anything, and because it’s open-facing, you’ll always be able to see what’s inside for quick access. With three functional shelves with baskets measuring 13.6 by 9.8 by 3.5 inches, this rolling cart can fit under most desks and lofted beds.

Head to Amazon’s college essentials storefront to browse the entire curation, and check out more picks below.



