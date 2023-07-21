Home Decorating Decorating Tips and Techniques Amazon Has a Secret Storefront With All the Coolest and Brightest College Essentials For Dorm Rooms Stop scrolling, and let this storefront do the work for you. By Stephanie Osmanski Stephanie Osmanski Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping! Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 21, 2023 05:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland As hard as it is to believe, back-to-school season is coming up fast, especially for students headed to college. Whether it’s freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior year you’re shopping for, an undergrad’s dorm room is their sacred space and as such, it should scream “fun.” Trending dorm room decor is a far cry away from the muted tones of last year’s neutral aesthetic, with bold patterns and bright combinations taking the lead. Just check out Amazon’s secret storefront for college dorm room essentials. From groovy checkerboard patterns to loud smiley-face pillows and iridescent mirrors, Amazon gets an A+ for bringing the funk and the cool this semester. Keep scrolling for some of our top picks from Amazon’s college essentials storefront, with prices starting at $12. Bright and Bold Dorm Decor From Amazon Cool Vintage Happy Smile Face Picture, $17 Lepower Metal Desk Lamp, $21 (was $33) My Mylune Home Ultra-Soft Checkered Blanket, $40 Sunnypoint Three-Tier Compact Rolling Metal Store Organizer, $44 Millard Reading Pillow, $38 (was $40) Ailsan Boho Bedroom Rug, $23 (was $28) Amhoo Pack of Two Decorative Throw Pillow Colors, $13 (was $20) Xiaoyue Wavy Mirror, $20 Reemeer LED Lights, $13 (was $20) Weily Makeup Mirror, $21 (was $41) Cool Vintage Happy Smile Face Picture Amazon Buy on Amazon From vintage fonts that evoke the ‘70s to fully embracing flower power, this Cool Vintage Happy Smile Face Picture is a total vibe. A set of six unframed prints, four of which are 8x10 and two of which are 5x7, it will be virtually impossible to frown while looking at these posters, even on your worst day. Lepower Metal Desk Lamp Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 $21 Keep it funky with the Lepower Metal Desk Lamp that’s 39 percent off right now. The matte green color is totally unexpected, and you’ll love its flexible gooseneck and the straight-forward on-off switch that’s easy to turn off, even when you’re dozing off. Mh Mylune Home Ultra-Soft Checkered Blanket Amazon Buy on Amazon What’s a dorm room without a comfy blanket? The blue-and-white checkered pattern is so on-trend right now, and if you’re not into the navy blue, you can always snag it in green, khaki, pink, red, or sage green instead (but not black, that’s boring). Did we mention it’s reversible? Sunnypoint Three-Tier Compact Rolling Metal Store Organizer Amazon Buy on Amazon You can never have too much storage space in a dorm room. This portable utility cart can store just about anything, and because it’s open-facing, you’ll always be able to see what’s inside for quick access. With three functional shelves with baskets measuring 13.6 by 9.8 by 3.5 inches, this rolling cart can fit under most desks and lofted beds. Head to Amazon’s college essentials storefront to browse the entire curation, and check out more picks below. Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $38 Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $23 Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $13 Amazon Buy on Amazon Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $13 Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 $21 Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $21 Amazon Buy on Amazon Amazon Buy on Amazon Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $96 Amazon Buy on Amazon Amazon Buy on Amazon Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $27 Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $17 Amazon Buy on Amazon Amazon Buy on Amazon $511 $257 Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $38 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Actually Stylish Sweats Are the Most Comfortable Ones I've Ever Worn Thanks to This Micellar Mousse, I Finally Found a Gentle but Potent Cleanser That Doesn't Strip My Skin Keep Your Pets Comfortable in Hot Weather With This Cooling Mat That’s on Sale for $10 at Amazon