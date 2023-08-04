These Popular Amazon Indoor String Lights Will Instantly Elevate Your Dorm Room Experience—and They’re All Under $20

Light up your small space with LED strips and fairy lights without breaking the bank.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Dorm room fairy lights roundup tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Amazon

Lighting is a quick and no-fuss solution to giving your space an immediate glow-up and creating a relaxing ambiance—especially in a small dorm room. The good news is that there are plenty of affordable options out there, so you don't have to spend a fortune to set the mood. If you want to venture outside the standard table and desk lamp, you may want to consider decorative light sources that can enhance your living space.

String lights aren't just for lighting outdoor spaces, they're versatile decor accents. From glowing strips of rainbow hues to delicate clusters of warm fairy lights, Amazon is overflowing with a variety of choices that are well under $20. We combed through all kinds of string lights to bring you these exciting picks that will transform your space with the click of a button.

Twinkle Star LED Copper Fairy String Lights

Amazon Twinkle Star 200 LED 66 FT Copper Fairy String

Amazon

This traditional set of twinkle lights features LED beads embedded between fine copper wires for a delicate effect. With 66 feet of microlights, you can get creative and use them for a fun wall border or wrap them around a bedpost. These can even be set on a timer to cleverly switch on and off as needed throughout your day.

Magictec LED Curtain String Lights

Amazon Magictec 300 LED Curtain String Light, 8 Lighting Modes Fairy Twinkle String

Amazon

Wash out any bare areas in your room with curtain-like illumination to really make any space your own, whether you plan on using them as a backdrop of a blank wall or draping over your curtains. Plus, this bundle comes with a handy remote control, so you don't have to lift a finger.

Minetom Fairy Lights

Amazon Minetom Fairy Lights Plug in, 10Feet 200 Led Cluster

Amazon

Not your average fairy light, this option features clustered dangling bulbs that look like flower buds for a garden vibe. The flexible wiring gives you the freedom to play around with all kinds of design possibilities that will make your dorm room a cozy retreat.

Keepsmile Bluetooth Strip Lights

Amazon Keepsmile 100ft Led Strip Lights (2 Rolls of 50ft) Bluetooth Smart App

Amazon

Embrace your inner maximalist and welcome color into your room with a spectrum of shades from these light strips. They also come with a remote, and you can program them through an accompanying app to sync with your music.

Bjyhiyh Butterfly Curtain Lights

Amazon BJYHIYH Led Curtain Lights USB Powered 8 Modes Window Curtain

Amazon

Give your dorm room a personalized ethereal touch that will bring the outdoors inside with you year-round. You snap them up in a classic warm white hue as well as purple and a multicolor option. They also have eight playful light modes, from twinkle to slow fade.

Beccobeat Twinkle Hanging Lights

Amazon Curtain Lights for Bedroom Wall Light Up Curtains

Amazon

If you prefer an ombre effect, you'll enjoy this curtain of mermaid-inspired strands. The whimsical decorative lights offer a charming and pleasant vibe and are also dimmable. Although these don't come with a timer, they include a remote.

Homecor Macrame Hanging Wall Decor

Amazon Hanging Photo Display Wall Decor, Blue Macrame Wall Hanging

Amazon

Alternatively, if you don't want to go all-out with string lights, then you might prefer an intriguing luminescent accent element for your place like this best-selling wall hanging. It provides 30 clips that you can use to attach mementos and photos.

Kaszoo Artificial Ivy Lights

Amazon KASZOO 84Ft 12 Pack Artificial Ivy Garland Fake Plants, Vine Hanging

Amazon

Light up your area with a nature-inspired strand of illuminated artificial vines. They'll make you feel like a green thumb—no real plants required. It's an instant refreshing addition that you can easily drape over your shelves or lace around your fixtures.

