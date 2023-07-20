Give Your Dorm Room a Cozy Glow-Up With These Ultra-Comfy Bedding Essentials From Amazon's New Storefront

With school back in session, equipping your dorm room should be the last thing you stress about—just be sure to follow a checklist. Whether you're returning to campus or moving in for the first time, think of your dorm room as a blank canvas to fill with your personal style that will make you feel right at home.

Luckily, we can look to Amazon's curated Dorm Room Bedding storefront, filled with fresh finds to turn your stale campus housing into an ultra-cozy space you'll want to host all of your study sessions and unwind after a long day of classes. Aside from your basic college life supplies, we handpicked some plush bedding essentials to transform your new small space into a place you'll actually want to spend your time.

Check out our customer-loved recommendations below.

Elegant Comfort 1500 Thread Count Bed Sheet Set

Amazon

Think of your sheets as the foundation of your bed—nothing is right if the base is not up to par. This four-piece includes fitted and flat sheets and two pillow covers crafted from breathable and luxurious-feeling microfiber fabric. It's shoppable in 31 colors, so you can pick multiple colors and mix and match them for an extra playful look.

Sweet Home Collection Comforter Set

Amazon

If you prefer a one-and-done experience, then Sweet Home Collection's bed in a bag is precisely what you need. You'll get a comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases made from high-quality double-brushed microfiber that you can use during any season. Plus, it's easy to care for, so you have one less stress on laundry day.

Battilo Home Throw Blanket

Amazon

You might not have much control over your building's AC, but at least you can layer up in style. One reviewer intended to use this fluffy throw as an accent decor piece in their bedroom, but "after receiving it and feeling how soft and cozy it is," it instantly became their "new favorite." They also added that they often forgo their comforter because the throw keeps them at "the perfect temp."

Nestl Reading Pillow

Amazon

When studying late-night or pulling all-nighters, you need to be as comfortable as possible. Reading pillows offer much-needed additional support to your space thanks to its shredded memory foam fill—and this one even includes three pockets for remotes, your phone, or a tablet.

Amazon Basics Down Alternative Pillows

Amazon

This set of down alternative pillows delivers softness that back, side, and stomach sleepers can all appreciate—earning them the title of the "goldilocks of firmness and softness." It's designed with a standard 100 Oeko-Tex certification, and they are also machine washable, so surprise spills are no problem.

Bedsure Twin Reversible Comforter Duvet Insert

Amazon

Bedsure's reversible duvet insert is a versatile comforter option for those looking for multipurpose bedding. Use it on its own or tucked into your favorite cover. The premium microfiber fill will keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. One shopper confirmed this, writing, "It kept me warm when my dorm was cold, but I also never got too hot with it."

SafeRest Mattress Protector

Amazon

Every bed should have a reliable mattress protector to safeguard your mattress from debris, allergens, dirt, sweat, and water. This option from SafeRest combines a waterproof yet ventilated design with cotton terry for a smooth finish. It can help make your "dorm bed feel like home," according to a shopper.

Zoey Sleep Side Sleep Pillow

Amazon

Getting adjusted to a new place can make you feel anxious, which can hurt your sleep. A customized pillow can help you feel more comfortable, and this one from Zoey Sleep was made with side sleepers in mind. It's filled with shredded memory foam that's easy to remove so you can find your perfect level of firmness.

Monday Moose Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

Add texture and color to your room with some fun accents, like this set of velvet throw pillow covers which can instantly change the vibe. Best of all, you get the most bang for your buck since they're not only machine washable, but also reversible with playful contrasting colors on each side.

