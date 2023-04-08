This Best-Selling Jumpsuit Has Shoppers Feeling Summer-Ready Thanks to Its ‘Loose and Flattering’ Shape

The jumpsuit comes in 41 colors.

It’s time to swap out winter coats and sweatpants for sundresses and T-shirts. Switching from winter gear to building the perfect spring wardrobe is a time-honored tradition this time of year. While coordinating pieces that’ll mix and match well in your regular rotation might be more of a challenge, the Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit is a breathable wardrobe staple that’s a whole summer outfit in one. 

The one-piece spaghetti strap jumper is an Amazon best-seller that is loose enough to feel breezy even in the height of summer. Made of 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex, the jumpsuit is lightweight, so it won’t weigh heavily on your body. Available in a wide variety of colors and patterns—41 options to be exact—finding a jumpsuit to fit your closet’s color scheme is easy. 

Pair the one-piece with any under-layer like a long-sleeve, short-sleeve, tank, bikini, or even sweater—or wear it all on its own with sneakers, sandals, or heels. Many form-fitting rompers have a cut and style that only fits certain body types. But this jumpsuit’s loose and stretchy style makes it widely adaptable to many body types and heights. 

More than 4,100 Amazon shoppers have given the jumpsuit a five-star rating, with one saying it’s  “soft and has a lot of length in the torso/hips,” adding that “it's cute and slouchy-casual!” Another reviewer enjoys how the romper is “loose fitting, yet flattering at the same time.” They also note that it’s “the perfect go-to” for spring and summer.

Add the airy romper to your spring and summer rotation to stay cool and stylish. Purchase the Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit at Amazon for $32.

