Style Clothing Shoppers ‘Get Compliments All the Time’ When They Wear This Under-$30 Puff-Sleeve Top And it’s available in 14 different colors. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 7, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington No matter the season, my daily casual uniform almost always consists of a T-shirt partially tucked into a pair of jeans and my current favorite white sneakers. It’s an outfit that makes me feel comfortable and confident, and it’s also one that’s easy to recreate without getting bored. But when I want to switch things up ever-so-slightly, I love to swap out my T-shirt for a pretty blouse that I can still style with jeans or even shorts—and this newly launched ruffled top from Amazon caught my eye. The Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse is available in 14 colors in sizes S to XXL. It’s made from 100 percent polyester, which the brand notes gives it a “soft, lightweight, and comfortable” feel that’s perfect for spring and summer. The top still has a crew neckline just like a T-shirt, but it feels more unique thanks to its fun puff sleeves and smocked details. Amazon To buy: $26; amazon.com. “I honestly thought this may be a top I would return, but it was the sweetest and cutest top when I put it on. Good quality and would be nice with dress pants, jeans, skirts, or even shorts,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I thought it was going to be super baggy, but it is actually quite flattering. It fits just right—true to size,” wrote another shopper. As temperatures rise throughout the summer, I have even more of a desire to wear easy pieces that don’t require any hassle. So, the fact that this cute puff sleeve top simply pulls on is definitely a great feature. It does have a keyhole back that closes with a single button, but the detailing that both add looks far too pretty to me to mind. Amazon To buy: $26 (was $30); amazon.com. “This top is adorable, fits great, and washes well! Don’t pass it up,” shared a shopper. “I wasn’t sure I’d like it, but it’s one of my favorite shirts to wear now,” confirmed another reviewer who said the fabric is “not clingy” and “breathable.” Plus, they added, “I get compliments all the time when I wear it.” If you’re also looking for a T-shirt alternative for spring and summer, pick up the Dokotoo floral blouse while you can scoop one up in all sizes and patterns for under $30. Just like many other shoppers, I’m personally thinking about ordering the sky blue option. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Clever Outdoor Lights on Amazon Are All on Sale Up to 50% Off The Stylish Wireless Bra That ‘Surpasses’ All Others Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now Spice Up Your Kitchen This Spring With These Popular New Arrivals at Amazon—All Under $30