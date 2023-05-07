Shoppers ‘Get Compliments All the Time’ When They Wear This Under-$30 Puff-Sleeve Top

No matter the season, my daily casual uniform almost always consists of a T-shirt partially tucked into a pair of jeans and my current favorite white sneakers. It’s an outfit that makes me feel comfortable and confident, and it’s also one that’s easy to recreate without getting bored. But when I want to switch things up ever-so-slightly, I love to swap out my T-shirt for a pretty blouse that I can still style with jeans or even shorts—and this newly launched ruffled top from Amazon caught my eye.

The Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse is available in 14 colors in sizes S to XXL. It’s made from 100 percent polyester, which the brand notes gives it a “soft, lightweight, and comfortable” feel that’s perfect for spring and summer. The top still has a crew neckline just like a T-shirt, but it feels more unique thanks to its fun puff sleeves and smocked details.

Amazon

To buy: $26; amazon.com.



“I honestly thought this may be a top I would return, but it was the sweetest and cutest top when I put it on. Good quality and would be nice with dress pants, jeans, skirts, or even shorts,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I thought it was going to be super baggy, but it is actually quite flattering. It fits just right—true to size,” wrote another shopper.

As temperatures rise throughout the summer, I have even more of a desire to wear easy pieces that don’t require any hassle. So, the fact that this cute puff sleeve top simply pulls on is definitely a great feature. It does have a keyhole back that closes with a single button, but the detailing that both add looks far too pretty to me to mind.

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $30); amazon.com.



“This top is adorable, fits great, and washes well! Don’t pass it up,” shared a shopper. “I wasn’t sure I’d like it, but it’s one of my favorite shirts to wear now,” confirmed another reviewer who said the fabric is “not clingy” and “breathable.” Plus, they added, “I get compliments all the time when I wear it.”

If you’re also looking for a T-shirt alternative for spring and summer, pick up the Dokotoo floral blouse while you can scoop one up in all sizes and patterns for under $30. Just like many other shoppers, I’m personally thinking about ordering the sky blue option.

