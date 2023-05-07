Shoppers ‘Get Compliments All the Time’ When They Wear This Under-$30 Puff-Sleeve Top

And it’s available in 14 different colors.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 7, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Dokotoo Floral Print Blouses for Women Crewneck Smocked
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

No matter the season, my daily casual uniform almost always consists of a T-shirt partially tucked into a pair of jeans and my current favorite white sneakers. It’s an outfit that makes me feel comfortable and confident, and it’s also one that’s easy to recreate without getting bored. But when I want to switch things up ever-so-slightly, I love to swap out my T-shirt for a pretty blouse that I can still style with jeans or even shorts—and this newly launched ruffled top from Amazon caught my eye. 

The Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse is available in 14 colors in sizes S to XXL. It’s made from 100 percent polyester, which the brand notes gives it a “soft, lightweight, and comfortable” feel that’s perfect for spring and summer. The top still has a crew neckline just like a T-shirt, but it feels more unique thanks to its fun puff sleeves and smocked details. 

Dokotoo Floral Print Blouses for Women Crewneck

Amazon

To buy: $26; amazon.com.

“I honestly thought this may be a top I would return, but it was the sweetest and cutest top when I put it on. Good quality and would be nice with dress pants, jeans, skirts, or even shorts,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I thought it was going to be super baggy, but it is actually quite flattering. It fits just right—true to size,” wrote another shopper

As temperatures rise throughout the summer, I have even more of a desire to wear easy pieces that don’t require any hassle. So, the fact that this cute puff sleeve top simply pulls on is definitely a great feature. It does have a keyhole back that closes with a single button, but the detailing that both add looks far too pretty to me to mind. 

Dokotoo Floral Print Blouses for Women Crewneck

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $30); amazon.com.  

“This top is adorable, fits great, and washes well! Don’t pass it up,” shared a shopper. “I wasn’t sure I’d like it, but it’s one of my favorite shirts to wear now,” confirmed another reviewer who said the fabric is “not clingy” and “breathable.” Plus, they added, “I get compliments all the time when I wear it.”

If you’re also looking for a T-shirt alternative for spring and summer, pick up the Dokotoo floral blouse while you can scoop one up in all sizes and patterns for under $30. Just like many other shoppers, I’m personally thinking about ordering the sky blue option.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Customers' Most-Loved Outdoor Lights Tout
These Clever Outdoor Lights on Amazon Are All on Sale Up to 50% Off
Warner's Women's No Side Effects Wireless Bra Tout
The Stylish Wireless Bra That ‘Surpasses’ All Others Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
New Arrival Tout
Spice Up Your Kitchen This Spring With These Popular New Arrivals at Amazon—All Under $30
Related Articles
Spring Staples Sale Tout
Deal Alert! Save Up to 69% on Stylish Spring Staples From Gap, Billabong, and More at Amazon
Trending new arrivals under $50
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of New Style Items for Spring, but You'll Want to Add These 12 to Your Cart ASAP
Amazon floral fashion tout
Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Pretty Floral Fashion Pieces—All Under $50
AMZF Loungewear Roundup TOUT
You’ll Want to Live in These Best-Selling Loungewear Finds From Amazon—and They’re All Under $40
Amazon Mini Dresses Tout
Mini Dresses Are Trending at Amazon—and These Best-Selling Stylish Picks Start at Just $14
Most Loved Spring Blouses Tout
Wow! These Most-Loved Spring Blouses at Amazon Are All Under $30 Right Now
T-Shirt Dress Deals TOUT
Average T-Shirt Dresses? Nope, These Elevated Picks Look High-End, but They’re on Sale
Xieerduo Puff Sleeve Top TOUT
This ‘Soft and Flattering’ Puff Sleeve Top Is a Fun Take on a Classic T-Shirt—and It’s Only $24
Warner's Women's No Side Effects Wireless Bra Tout
The Stylish Wireless Bra That ‘Surpasses’ All Others Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
flats
Haven’t You Heard? Ballet Flats Are Back, and These Popular Under-$30 Finds Are All at Amazon
Flowy Spring Outlet Dress Deals
Flowy Spring Dresses Are Majorly Discounted in This Secret Outlet Section on Amazon—Up to 68% Off
Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples
Found: The Most Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples You'll Wear on Repeat—Up to 56% Off at Amazon
Target Athleisure Roundup Tout
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 12 Activewear Finds Topping My Wishlist
Amazon Essentials Swing Dress TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Cool and Comfortable’ Under-$25 Swing Dress
Quiet Luxury Spring Fashion Under $50 Tout
The Elevated Spring Fashion Pieces That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are—All Under $50 at Amazon
Alo Sweatpants Review
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Actually Stylish Sweats Are the Most Comfortable Ones I've Ever Worn