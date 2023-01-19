This Cozy Fleece Cardigan Comes in 38 Colors, and Shoppers Say It’s ‘Like Wearing a Blanket’

It has 9,700 five-star ratings.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 08:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Dokotoo Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

No matter how many layers I add throughout the winter, sometimes I still feel cold, especially when I’m hanging out at home. Of course, I already have plenty of sweatshirts and blankets I can add for warmth. But I have to admit, I’m very intrigued by this ultra-cozy fleece cardigan that Amazon shoppers can’t stop recommending—and it’s quietly on sale. 

The Dokotoo hooded fleece cardigan is made from 95 percent polyester and 5 percent cotton, and the combination of the hood and the fabric makes this sweater seem like the ideal choice for a relaxing night at home. Similar to other cardigans, the front is open, but the brand describes the fit of the sweater as “oversized” and “loose,” so I’m already imagining the ways in which you can wrap it around you. Plus, it has pockets in case you’re looking for a handy place to put your phone. 

Dokotoo Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $55); amazon.com.

“I’m in love with this jacket! I wear it all the time,” shared a five-star reviewer who appreciates that it has pockets and a hood, adding, “It is the softest, warmest jacket I’ve ever had.” Another shopper said wearing the sweater is “like wearing a blanket,” adding that it’s “great quality for the price” and “warm, soft, and cozy.” 

More than 9,700 perfect ratings have poured in for the fleece cardigan, and over 1,400 shoppers have left five-star reviews. It’s available in a staggering 38 colors and patterns in sizes ranging from S to 3XL, and many shoppers say they want to purchase multiple.

Dokotoo Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $55); amazon.com.

“I love this sweater and want it in more colors! It's super cozy and soft and washes great,” wrote a reviewer, while another shopper described it as “warm and snuggly and perfect for lounging.”

If, like me, you’re searching for a comfy new way to combat the ever-present winter chill, choose your favorite color or pattern in the Dokotoo fleece cardigan while it’s on sale for just $41. 

Dokotoo Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $55); amazon.com.

Dokotoo Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $55); amazon.com.

Dokotoo Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $55); amazon.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater Tout
Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan, and Now You Can Snag It for Just $13
Amazon Top-Selling Sweaters Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Many of Its Best-Selling Sweaters, and We Found the 10 Best Styles Under $45
Stylish Jackets and Sweaters Roundup tout
15 Stylish Jackets and Sweaters That Will Replace Your Go-To Hoodie Stat—Starting at $28
AUTOMET Womens Casual Plaid Shacket tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling Shacket That’s on Sale for Under $40
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Tout
The ‘Amazon Coat’ With 16,500 Perfect Ratings Is 41% Off for October Prime Day—but Only Until Tonight
Alaster Women’s Casual Summer T Shirt Dress
Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of This 'Flattering' T-Shirt Dress—and It Has Pockets
Pantone roundup tout
Match Pantone’s Magentaverse With These 14 Fashion and Beauty Products
leather pants
There’s Still Time to Shop Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale, and These Are Our Favorite Deals
Imily Bela Womens Fuzzy Knitted Sweater Sherpa Fleece Tout
This Fuzzy Sweater With Over 5,500 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Is 'Cozy Perfection'
cushionaire-boot-memory-foam-tout-35c262613b1c4122a90868f746ba6b1b
These ‘Super Warm’ Comfy Boots With 2,400 Five-Star Ratings Are the Best-Selling Style at Amazon
Target Spring Clothing Release
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and I Can’t Wait to Scoop Up These Spring Tops, Dresses, and Shoes
Lillusory Mock Turtleneck Oversized Batwing Sleeve Split Hem Sweater
The Popular Mock Turtleneck Sweater That ‘Feels Luxurious’ and Comes in 20+ Colors Is 59% Off at Amazon
OTHERLAND Scented Candle tout
From Skincare to Shoes to Cookware, These Under-$25 Nordstrom Steals Are Almost Too Good to Be True
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie’s Best-Selling Flared Leggings Totally Live Up to the Hype—and They’re 30% Off Right Now
Linenspa 2 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
The Best-Selling Mattress Topper at Amazon Has 73,300 Perfect Ratings—and the Queen Size Is Only $60
Nordstrom Cozy Finds
The Cozier, the Better! Shop 16 Warm and Comfy Finds From Nordstrom While They’re Still on Sale for Cyber Week