Style This Cozy Fleece Cardigan Comes in 38 Colors, and Shoppers Say It's 'Like Wearing a Blanket' It has 9,700 five-star ratings. By Carly Totten Published on January 19, 2023 08:00PM EST We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland No matter how many layers I add throughout the winter, sometimes I still feel cold, especially when I'm hanging out at home. Of course, I already have plenty of sweatshirts and blankets I can add for warmth. But I have to admit, I'm very intrigued by this ultra-cozy fleece cardigan that Amazon shoppers can't stop recommending—and it's quietly on sale. The Dokotoo hooded fleece cardigan is made from 95 percent polyester and 5 percent cotton, and the combination of the hood and the fabric makes this sweater seem like the ideal choice for a relaxing night at home. Similar to other cardigans, the front is open, but the brand describes the fit of the sweater as "oversized" and "loose," so I'm already imagining the ways in which you can wrap it around you. Plus, it has pockets in case you're looking for a handy place to put your phone. Amazon To buy: $41 (was $55); amazon.com. "I'm in love with this jacket! I wear it all the time," shared a five-star reviewer who appreciates that it has pockets and a hood, adding, "It is the softest, warmest jacket I've ever had." Another shopper said wearing the sweater is "like wearing a blanket," adding that it's "great quality for the price" and "warm, soft, and cozy." More than 9,700 perfect ratings have poured in for the fleece cardigan, and over 1,400 shoppers have left five-star reviews. It's available in a staggering 38 colors and patterns in sizes ranging from S to 3XL, and many shoppers say they want to purchase multiple. Amazon To buy: $41 (was $55); amazon.com. "I love this sweater and want it in more colors! It's super cozy and soft and washes great," wrote a reviewer, while another shopper described it as "warm and snuggly and perfect for lounging." If, like me, you're searching for a comfy new way to combat the ever-present winter chill, choose your favorite color or pattern in the Dokotoo fleece cardigan while it's on sale for just $41. Amazon To buy: $41 (was $55); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $41 (was $55); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $41 (was $55); amazon.com.