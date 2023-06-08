Shoppers Say This Maxi Dress Is ‘Simple Yet Chic,’ and It Can Be Worn as a Beach Coverup

Want to look chic on your next pool or beach trip? Ditch your athletic shorts and tanks, and opt for a sleek dress that’s easy to throw on over a swimsuit for a walk along the marina. This Dokotoo maxi dress is just what you need for a fashionable yet comfortable ‘fit. Hurry to grab the highly-rated style for 28 percent off at Amazon.

The front of the ankle-length dress has buttons down to the knee that can be fully closed to wear on its own or left open over a bathing suit. The side slits allow the skirt to move with you without feeling restrictive, and the short sleeves and lightweight, gauze-like polyester fabric will keep you cool. With a wide variety of colors and patterns to choose from—23 to be exact—you’ll be able to find one (or a few) that suits you and complements your beach attire.

To buy: $38 (was $52); amazon.com.

Wear the dress as a coverup that can effortlessly go from a day at the pool out to dinner without even needing to change. Or style it with sneakers for a breezy brunch or errands outfit. According to one shopper, “This looked stunning open as a swimsuit coverup with its simple long lines. Buttoned as a dress, belted or not, it looked simple yet chic.”

Not only is the best-selling coverup highly-rated by thousands of customers, but it has also been purchased by more than 400 shoppers in just the past week. “This dress feels like you’re wearing nothing (wonderful on a hot day), yet covers up enough for occasions when you need it. [It’s] not too short [and keeps] shoulders covered,” said one reviewer.

Another shopper commented, “It's comfortable to wear and easy to dress up with a scarf or necklace. It's especially good for traveling because wrinkles hang out and it can be dressed up or down as needed.” After a day in the sand, the brand recommends machine-washing the dress and hanging it to dry.

Whether you’re heading out to the lake or packing for a luxe vacation, this maxi dress deserves a spot in your beach bag. Grab yours now while it’s on sale for $38.

To buy: $38 (was $52); amazon.com.

