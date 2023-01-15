Make Smoothies on the Go With This Portable Blender That Starts at Just $28 on Amazon

If a smoothie or protein shake on your way back from the gym sounds delicious, but you don’t love the idea of paying $10+ for one, a portable blender will be your new best friend. With this one from Devan (that’s around the same size as a large water bottle), you can whip up juice, smoothies, shakes, baby food, and more without the hassle of a regular blender. Starting at just $28, you’ll definitely get your money’s worth, and you’ll be helping the environment at the same time.

The small size and cordless design of this device make it easy to carry with you from the office to the gym to daily walks. A built-in safety switch prevents overheating, and there’s a magnetic secure switch that ensures it won’t accidentally start running when the top isn’t fully tightened, so there’s no need to worry about it exploding in your bag. The blender may be travel-sized, but it has a strong motor, six stainless steel blades, and double battery capacity to provide plenty of power to blend smoothies in as little as 40 seconds.

To buy: From $28; amazon.com.

According to shoppers, it’s so easy to use this device that even a child can do it: “I got [my son] this blender and am so [much] happier with it than I could imagine! It's so simple to use and clean that my little guy does it all himself (with supervision of course)!” Not only is making drinks with this blender easy, but washing it is so simple that it’s basically self-cleaning. All you have to do is add water and soap, then run it until it’s clean.

Recharge the device via a USB port between uses so it’s ready to go for your next trip. You get about 10-15 cups out of each charge, and it has a 13.5-ounce capacity that fits into standard-sized cup holders. One reviewer noted the size is perfect for making drinks for one or two people. Another five-star reviewer added the blender is “powerful for how small it is.” Not to mention, it will take up hardly any room on your counter when it’s not in use.

The portable blender even comes with a USB cord and cleaning brush, providing everything you need to start using it right away (aside from the ingredients). Additionally, it has a built-in strainer to trap chunks you don’t want in your juice or smoothie and is made from safe, BPA-free materials.

You’ll never want to buy an overpriced green juice again when you have this blender that can mix up any drink you want. Available in black, pink, and lime green, you can pick the perfect color for yourself. Shop this Devan portable blender from Amazon starting at only $28.