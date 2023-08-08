I Attended 7 Wedding Events During a 4-Day Trip to Mexico, and This Is Every Amazon Outfit I Packed

I just came home from Mexico, where I spent a week attending one wedding festivity after the next. I stayed at the Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, a luxury hotel in Quintana Roo, Tulum, that opened in 2022. The series of events was called For Your Love, and featured just about every kind of wedding occasion one could plan (with a few spare moments in between to enjoy the property’s five infinity pools and the luxury spa). Because I’m me, (a shopping writer who loves a theme and a bargain) I knew the most efficient way to pack for seven destination wedding events was to shop on one site only: Amazon.

From a white party welcome dinner on the beach to traditional, multicultural wedding ceremonies, here is every Amazon outfit I packed for a week of wedding events in Tulum, Mexico.

PrettyGarden Summer Two-Piece Satin Dress Set

Amazon

Available in army green (pictured), brick red, brilliant blue, and grass green (among others), this two-piece dress set is ideal for more casual, beachy weddings—especially when the temps reach the 90s. It’s made of lightweight satin, and even though it has a high mock neckline, the crop top provides enough airflow to keep any sweating at bay. I also love how each piece can be worn separately, which means I get more wear out of it.

PrettyGarden Summer Tiered Sundress

Amazon

One of my absolute favorite dresses was this PrettyGarden Summer Tiered Dress. Clearly, PrettyGarden knows what they’re doing! On the third day of my trip, the hotel hosted an LBGTQ ceremony and reception in the garden. This dress fit right in with the many multicolored floral arrangements and matched the rainbow ice pops (which came in a fancy cocktail), too. The tiered ruffles at the bottom elevate it to one step up from a too-casual sundress.

PrettyGarden Summer One-Shoulder Satin Dress

Amazon

If you’re sensing a theme, it’s probably because one-shoulder dresses are the best move in the Mexican heat. Summers there are stifling—particularly in August—so I found that ankle length dresses with one strap, and a cut-out to be cooling and on-theme. I could picture this being a great wedding guest dress for just about any summer ceremony, too, because the silk is breathable, and the color options are bright and festive.

Fashionme Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress

Amazon

The Fashionme Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress is also a beautiful option for a garden wedding, though it’s also appropriate for a beach ceremony, too. The stretchy back and the front cutout make it a casual-yet-elegant cocktail dress, and it comes in many other floral patterns and colors, too. It pairs really nicely with this YYW Rattan Clutch Bag, which is roomy enough to fit a phone, wallet, and wedding card.

AlvaQ Swing Midi Dress

Amazon

Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya kicked off the week of events with a welcome party. The themed white party started right as the sun set over the beach and was decorated luxury picnic style with boho decor and cushions as seats. It was a little cooler than most of the other ceremonies I attended, so this airy AlvaQ Swing Midi Dress was perfect for the night’s beachy, ethereal vibes. I love the V-neck with the knotted front tie, and the ruched details of the ruffled skirt, which made it so comfortable (even while sitting on the floor!).

Yidarer Two-Piece Knitted Lounge Set

Amazon

This outfit screamed “Tulum!” when I first saw it—except for the fact that the temperature never lowered beyond 91 degrees. The shorts are a lightweight material, but the knitted top is heavier than initially thought, so instead of wearing it around the resort, this became my airport uniform. Paired with this hat and my favorite New Balance sneakers, I felt like a true beige aesthetic girlie—but admittedly, only with the help of air conditioning.

Vakkest Summer Two-Piece

Amazon

Perhaps the most unique wedding I attended was an underwater ceremony at the Buuts Ha Cenote in Quintana Roo. Only a 20-minute drive from the Conrad Tulum, couples can marry there, scuba-style, in an underwater cenote while guests watch from above. Unlike any other ceremony I’ve attended before, this Vakkest Summer Two-Piece, perfectly combined the underwater theme with a bit of beachy flair. It was practical, too, since after the couple tied the knot, guests spent the three-hour reception diving into the water, chilling on the hanging hammocks, and laying out in the sun. It’s the only ceremony I’ve been to that required a bathing suit, but it was easy and comfortable to wear a suit under this dress.

Bollywood Sequin Sari

Amazon

On the last night of For Your Love, I attended a traditional Indian wedding. I originally planned on wearing this sparkly midi dress in gold because I didn’t pack any traditional Indian clothes. While plenty of guests wore similar midis, I had the great fortune of speaking to the wedding planner, who let me borrow this Bollywood Sequin Sari. The dress is made of airy chiffon, which was ideal for the outdoor ceremony. However, I will note that this version of the dress does not include the pictured blouse, which must be purchased separately.

PrettyGarden Casual Boho Beach Dress

Amazon

One of the more casual weddings I attended was a Jewish ceremony on the beach. In more traditional services, it may be required to cover the shoulders and avoid dresses with cutouts, so I found this beachy dress to perfectly fit the bill. Some nude heels dressed it up nicely, and because it was early morning brunch-style, the soft, flowy elastane-polyester mix was a welcome reprieve from the sun.

Woosea Sleeveless Cocktail Dress

Amazon

I’m obsessed with this Charlize Sequin Midi from Untamed Petals, but the cost isn’t exactly budget-friendly, especially when buying 10 outfits at once. Inspired by the bold, Barbie-approved pink, I snagged the Woosea Sleeveless Cocktail Dress instead, which pairs gorgeously with this JeVenis Magical Transparent Sequins Clutch. Both the dress and the bag steal the show at even the most formal weddings, and where other floor-length gowns can be cumbersome, overwhelming, or too hot, this one is breathable enough for a nighttime ceremony and reception hosted on a glass platform suspended over water.

