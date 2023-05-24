Shop Sunscreens, Serums, Dry Shampoos, and More for Up to 20% Off During Dermstore’s Memorial Day Sale

Popular picks from Olaplex, Living Proof, and more are on sale.

May 24, 2023

Good news for skincare and beauty lovers: Dermstore’s Summer Sale kicks off this week before Memorial Day even begins. During the sale, get up to 20 percent off when you buy select items from popular brands, including Olaplex, Living Proof, Colorescience, and more. Just use code SUN when you check out though May 31.

There are hundreds of best-selling skincare, hair care, and makeup items on sale, but we rounded up the 15 best to shop to get your summer routine in order. Moreover, some of the products even come with an additional gift from the brand along with the discounted price, and you can score double points on certain items to use for future purchases. Shop deals on serums, tanning wipes, eye creams, dry shampoo, and more below.

Dermstore Memorial Day Weekend Sale Deals

Olaplex Limited Edition Super Size No. 3

Dermstore

To buy: $48 + Olaplex gift with code SUN (was $60); dermstore.com

Don’t wait to scoop up this limited edition “Super Size” bottle of Olaplex’s Hair Perfector. Use the weekly treatment to repair damage and breakage, strengthen your hair, and encourage healthy strands. It’s made with aloe vera and jojoba oil for hydration and vitamins C and E for antioxidant effects. It’s designed to treat color-treated and damaged hair, and shoppers say it leaves their hair feeling “smooth, shiny and full of body.”

Neocutis LUMIÃRE FIRM Illuminating Tightening Eye Cream

Dermstore

To buy: $86 with code SUN (was $108); dermstore.com

Want smoother skin around your eyes? Try this anti-aging eye cream that boosts collagen production and minimizes the appearance of fine lines thanks to its blend of peptides and vitamin C. Plus, it contains caffeine to reduce puffiness and help you look more awake. And it’s a whopping $22 off. 

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield

Dermstore

To buy: $39 with code SUN (was $49); dermstore.com

The unique formula of this sunscreen contains encapsulated pigments that naturally adjust to and even out skin tone with medium coverage. The SPF 50 mineral sunscreen is made with zinc oxide to protect skin from UVA and UVB rays and iron oxides to defend against blue light from your devices. It even has antioxidants to ward off free radical damage. 

Shop more Dermstore deals on everything from sunscreens to eye creams to vitamin C serums.

Obagi Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum

Dermstore

To buy: $96 with code SUN (was $120); dermstore.com.

Obagi Medical Professional-C Serum

Dermstore

To buy: $111 with code SUN (was $139); dermstore.com.

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 10 Serum

Dermstore

To buy: $85 with code SUN (was $106); dermstore.com.

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad For Body

Dermstore

To buy: $37 with code SUN (was $46); dermstore.com 

Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager

Dermstore

To buy: $14 + Briogeo gift with code SUN (was $18); dermstore.com

Colorescience Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35

Dermstore

To buy: $31 with code SUN (was $39); dermstore.com

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Dermstore

To buy: $34 + Sunday Riley gift with code SUN (was $43); dermstore.com.

Chantecaille Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer Sunscreen

Dermstore

To buy: $67 + Chantecaille gift with code SUN (was $84); dermstore.com.

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

Dermstore

To buy: $12 with code SUN (was $15); dermstore.com

Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

Dermstore

To buy: $14 with code SUN (was $18); dermstore.com

Murad Acne Body Wash

Dermstore

To buy: $38 with code SUN (was $48); dermstore.com

Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cleanser

Dermstore

To buy: $35 with code SUN (was $44); dermstore.com.

