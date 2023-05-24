Style Skincare Shop Sunscreens, Serums, Dry Shampoos, and More for Up to 20% Off During Dermstore’s Memorial Day Sale Popular picks from Olaplex, Living Proof, and more are on sale. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Good news for skincare and beauty lovers: Dermstore's Summer Sale kicks off this week before Memorial Day even begins. During the sale, get up to 20 percent off when you buy select items from popular brands, including Olaplex, Living Proof, Colorescience, and more. Just use code SUN when you check out though May 31. There are hundreds of best-selling skincare, hair care, and makeup items on sale, but we rounded up the 15 best to shop to get your summer routine in order. Moreover, some of the products even come with an additional gift from the brand along with the discounted price, and you can score double points on certain items to use for future purchases. Shop deals on serums, tanning wipes, eye creams, dry shampoo, and more below. Dermstore Memorial Day Weekend Sale Deals Obagi Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum, $96 with code SUN (was $120) Olaplex Limited Edition Super Size No. 3 Hair Perfector, $48 + Olaplex gift with code SUN (was $60) Obagi Medical Professional-C Serum, $111 with code SUN (was $139) Medik8 Crystal Retinal 10 Serum, $85 with code SUN (was $106) Neocutis Lumière Firm Illuminating Tightening Eye Cream, $86 with code SUN (was $108) Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad For Body, $37 with code SUN (was $46) Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager, $14 + Briogeo gift with code SUN (was $18) Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50, $39 with code SUN (was $49) Colorescience Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35, $31 with code SUN (was $39) Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, $34 + Sunday Riley gift with code SUN (was $43) Chantecaille Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $67 + Chantecaille gift with code SUN (was $84) DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, $12 with code SUN (was $15) Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo, $14 with code SUN (was $18) Murad Acne Body Wash, $38 with code SUN (was $48) Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cleanser, $35 with code SUN (was $44) Dermstore To buy: $48 + Olaplex gift with code SUN (was $60); dermstore.com. Don’t wait to scoop up this limited edition “Super Size” bottle of Olaplex’s Hair Perfector. Use the weekly treatment to repair damage and breakage, strengthen your hair, and encourage healthy strands. It’s made with aloe vera and jojoba oil for hydration and vitamins C and E for antioxidant effects. It’s designed to treat color-treated and damaged hair, and shoppers say it leaves their hair feeling “smooth, shiny and full of body.” These Are the 9 Sunscreens I Use All Summer to Prevent My Pale Skin From Burning, Starting at $10 Dermstore To buy: $86 with code SUN (was $108); dermstore.com. Want smoother skin around your eyes? Try this anti-aging eye cream that boosts collagen production and minimizes the appearance of fine lines thanks to its blend of peptides and vitamin C. Plus, it contains caffeine to reduce puffiness and help you look more awake. And it’s a whopping $22 off. Dermstore To buy: $39 with code SUN (was $49); dermstore.com. The unique formula of this sunscreen contains encapsulated pigments that naturally adjust to and even out skin tone with medium coverage. The SPF 50 mineral sunscreen is made with zinc oxide to protect skin from UVA and UVB rays and iron oxides to defend against blue light from your devices. It even has antioxidants to ward off free radical damage. Shop more Dermstore deals on everything from sunscreens to eye creams to vitamin C serums. Dermstore To buy: $96 with code SUN (was $120); dermstore.com. Dermstore To buy: $111 with code SUN (was $139); dermstore.com. Dermstore To buy: $85 with code SUN (was $106); dermstore.com. Dermstore To buy: $37 with code SUN (was $46); dermstore.com Dermstore To buy: $14 + Briogeo gift with code SUN (was $18); dermstore.com. Dermstore To buy: $31 with code SUN (was $39); dermstore.com. Dermstore To buy: $34 + Sunday Riley gift with code SUN (was $43); dermstore.com. Dermstore To buy: $67 + Chantecaille gift with code SUN (was $84); dermstore.com. Dermstore To buy: $12 with code SUN (was $15); dermstore.com. Dermstore To buy: $14 with code SUN (was $18); dermstore.com. Dermstore To buy: $38 with code SUN (was $48); dermstore.com. Dermstore To buy: $35 with code SUN (was $44); dermstore.com.