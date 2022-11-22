Dermaflash's At-Home Dermaplaning Kit Gave Me an Unbeatable Glow in Minutes

I’m not new to the world of dermaplaning—in fact, I had been dermaplaning long before I even knew what it was to fight my rigorous peach fuzz. I’ve always had annoying fine hair and flaky skin on my cheeks, but I am also prone to dark spots. As you can imagine, these factors don’t make for a great canvas for makeup or skincare. Enter: Dermaflash's Luxe+ Exfoliation and Peach Fuzz Removal Device.

Performing your facial at home is easy (and cheaper) than paying $250 or more per session at a salon, thanks to the exfoliating wand. I received the Luxe+ as a sample from the brand, and now I swear by it when my skin is looking dull. And right now, Dermaflash is having an epic early Black Friday sale that can save you 30 percent on its best-selling skincare devices with code 30FORYOU at checkout, bringing the facial exfoliating wand down to $140—plus, you'll get free shipping.

“It's important to note that dermaplaning isn't a shaver; it's an exfoliant that also removes peach fuzz,” Dermaflash founder Dara Levy previously told Real Simple. “Women grow vellus hair, which is light and fluffy. Our blade was designed specifically for the delicate skin on a woman's face."

To buy: $140 (was $200); dermaflash.com.

The Luxe+ wand implements award-winning Sonic Technology and Microfine Edges to safely and gently exfoliate your skin for a smooth, fuzz-free glow. According to the brand, it also reduces signs of aging by improving cellular turnover, improving skin texture over time.

Before use, I prep my skin with the included Preflash Cleanser to eliminate surface oils and pat it dry with a towel. I get nervous about using new devices like this, so the first time I tried it, I watched the tutorial videos about three or four times (until I felt comfortable) before getting started. To use the Luxe+, I hold my skin taut with one hand and use the other to run the wand over my face in light, short strokes at a 45-degree angle. Seeing hair and dead skin remnants on the gadget as I use it is oddly satisfying, and my face looks instantly lighter and brighter in the areas where I’ve used it.

I have very sensitive skin, and the exfoliating wand initially leaves my face slightly tender. As soon as I finish, I slather on a rich, soothing cream or rose oil and avoid makeup until the next day when it feels back to normal. Now, a weekly skincare regimen without my Dermaflash would be incomplete.

For a winter glow-up, check out the Dermaflash's Luxe+, now on sale for $140.