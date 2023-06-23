Hot Sleepers Are Purchasing Multiples of These Cooling Sheets That Are Quietly on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Summer’s hot temperatures are here to stay for the next few months, and that can leave your bed feeling far too warm while you’re trying to sleep. To have a more comfortable night’s rest, you can try swapping out your duvet for a lighter weight option, or you can invest in a highly rated set of cooling sheets. We spotted this set that’s quietly on sale for under $35 during Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, and it’s one shoppers say you don’t want to miss.

The Degrees of Comfort Coolmax Cooling Sheets are made from a 100 percent microfiber performance fabric that’s “soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking,” according to the brand, which also adds that the fibers dry quickly in order to offer even more comfort while you sleep. With 2,400 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, even customers who tend to run hot say the sheets work well.

To buy: From $21 (was $29); amazon.com.

“I am an extremely hot sleeper, and these are the coolest sheets I’ve found! I cannot believe it for the price I paid,” began a five-star reviewer who added that the sheets are “super soft,” don’t pill, and stay “wrinkle free.” Another shopper wrote, “If you're a hot sleeper, these are the sheets for you. After two weeks of sleeping on these, I came back to order a second set.”

The sheet set is available in sizes ranging from twin to California King, and each one comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and up to two pillowcases (the twin size set comes with one pillowcase). You can also choose from six neutral colors including classic white, dark blue, or light green. In order to keep your sheets in the best shape possible, the brand notes that you should plan to wash the set in cold water on a gentle cycle and then dry it on a low heat setting.

“This set is comfortable, soft, and breathable! I've used it on both warm nights and cool nights, and it helps to both keep in heat when needed and breathe when needed for the warmer nights,” shared a reviewer who added that they “highly recommend” the sheet set.

While early Prime Day deals are live, take advantage of your chance to create a more comfy summer bed and scoop up a cooling Degrees of Comfort sheet set while it’s priced from just $21.

Below, shop more early Prime Day deals on cooling bedding to keep you sleeping easy all season long.

