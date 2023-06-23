Home Decorating Bedroom Decorating Hot Sleepers Are Purchasing Multiples of These Cooling Sheets That Are Quietly on Sale Ahead of Prime Day “After two weeks of sleeping on these, I came back to order a second set.” By Carly Totten Carly Totten Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 23, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Summer’s hot temperatures are here to stay for the next few months, and that can leave your bed feeling far too warm while you’re trying to sleep. To have a more comfortable night’s rest, you can try swapping out your duvet for a lighter weight option, or you can invest in a highly rated set of cooling sheets. We spotted this set that’s quietly on sale for under $35 during Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, and it’s one shoppers say you don’t want to miss. The Degrees of Comfort Coolmax Cooling Sheets are made from a 100 percent microfiber performance fabric that’s “soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking,” according to the brand, which also adds that the fibers dry quickly in order to offer even more comfort while you sleep. With 2,400 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, even customers who tend to run hot say the sheets work well. Amazon To buy: From $21 (was $29); amazon.com. “I am an extremely hot sleeper, and these are the coolest sheets I’ve found! I cannot believe it for the price I paid,” began a five-star reviewer who added that the sheets are “super soft,” don’t pill, and stay “wrinkle free.” Another shopper wrote, “If you're a hot sleeper, these are the sheets for you. After two weeks of sleeping on these, I came back to order a second set.” The sheet set is available in sizes ranging from twin to California King, and each one comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and up to two pillowcases (the twin size set comes with one pillowcase). You can also choose from six neutral colors including classic white, dark blue, or light green. In order to keep your sheets in the best shape possible, the brand notes that you should plan to wash the set in cold water on a gentle cycle and then dry it on a low heat setting. “This set is comfortable, soft, and breathable! I've used it on both warm nights and cool nights, and it helps to both keep in heat when needed and breathe when needed for the warmer nights,” shared a reviewer who added that they “highly recommend” the sheet set. While early Prime Day deals are live, take advantage of your chance to create a more comfy summer bed and scoop up a cooling Degrees of Comfort sheet set while it’s priced from just $21. Below, shop more early Prime Day deals on cooling bedding to keep you sleeping easy all season long. More Early Prime Day Cooling Sheets Deals CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set Amazon To buy: $29 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com. Bedsure Queen-Size Cooling Sheet Set Amazon To buy: $40 with coupon (was $45); amazon.com. Cosy House Collection Queen-Size Luxury Bamboo Sheets Amazon To buy: $60 (was $78); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Painless Hair Removal Device Is My Summer Secret Weapon for Smooth Legs—and It's on Double Sale Kick Back and Relax This Summer With These Outdoor Lounge Chairs on Sale at Amazon Up to 52% Off Don’t Wait for Prime Day! These Stylish Maxi Dresses Are Already on Sale—Up to 71% Off