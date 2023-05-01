Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Storage Bins From Amazon Are ‘So Helpful’—and They're on Sale

Plus, they come in 16 pretty colors.

Published on May 1, 2023 07:00PM EDT

DECOMOMO Storage Bins Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

The warm weather may make you feel like it’s already summer, but don’t get confused—spring is still very much underway, and that means it’s the perfect time to buckle down on spring cleaning. And if organizing your closets and shelves is top of your list, you might benefit from picking up this set of fabric storage bins from Amazon. Not only are they a best-seller, but they’re also currently on sale for just $27 thanks to a major discount.

Made by Decomomo, the three stylish, minimalist bins come in 16 color schemes, including gray and white, navy blue, and even a fun and vibrant owl print. At 15 by 11 by 9.5 inches, each of the bins is spacious enough to hold up to 25 pounds worth of items from blankets to toys to towels. The bins all have brown faux leather handles that make it easy to pull them out from shelves, and thick, reinforced bottoms that provide extra support and stability.

DECOMOMO Storage Bins

Amazon

To buy: From $27 (was $32); amazon.com.

Best of all, these baskets are foldable, so you can stack them up when they’re not in use and carry them easily around the house. Convenient, versatile, attractive, and space-saving? These bins truly have it all.

More than 17,000 Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for these bins. “They make my storage area look so much better,” wrote one person, adding that the “excellent” baskets “help me keep (and find!) my items neatly.” Another reviewer said that they love the “sleek and modern” look of the baskets, as well as their helpful size. “I was so impressed with the functionality and design of these baskets that I ended up purchasing another pack.” A third person called the bins “a must-have if you have kids,” explaining that they use theirs to fit snacks, toys, blankets and more, as the bins “fit perfectly under the car seat on the floor.”

Whether you plan to use your baskets to store kids’ items, organize laundry room supplies, pile up bedding, or anything else, they’re bound to make a huge difference to your home’s clutter. Just don’t wait long to pick them up or you’ll miss out on that 16 percent sale discount.

