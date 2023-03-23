These Flip-Flop Dearfoams Slippers Are ‘Oh-So-Comfy’—and They’re on Sale for $18

“These are the best slippers I have ever bought.”

Published on March 23, 2023 08:00AM EDT

There is something so cozy about slipping on a pair of slippers. But when warmer weather strikes, sometimes your go-to lounge shoes can feel a bit too hot. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a spring and summer solution, and they say it’s this pair of flip-flop slippers that are on sale for just $18. 

The Dearfoams Melanie Colorblocked Slippers are available in four colors (gray, two shades of black, and blue) in sizes S to XL. They’re made from 100 percent polyester, which the brand says is designed to feel “soft and breathable” to keep your feet “dry and comfortable,” whether you’re stepping out of the shower or walking around your house. Most impressively, they have more than 1,300 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, and they’re quietly on sale for 50 percent off.

“I got tired of my feet sweating in my previous slippers, so I was looking for something cooler,” wrote one five-star reviewer. They confirmed that these are “oh-so-comfy” and added, “I figured I couldn’t go wrong with Dearfoams, and I was correct!” Another shopper who said the “width is accurate and [the] arch support is good” shared, “These shoes are perfect! I want to wear them everywhere.”

Slippers are designed to feel comfortable, but they don’t always offer the most support. However, these machine-washable house shoes from Dearfoams are an exception with their indoor-outdoor rubber sole. Each shoe features a memory foam insole that is “fitted with a multi-density cushioned insole with gel-infused memory foam for a cloud-like feeling on your feet,” according to the brand. And there’s even added cushioning for your heel and arch. 

“This is the second pair that I have purchased,” wrote a reviewer. They highlighted that the slippers have “great traction on the bottom, are “soft and comfortable on the top,” and are “easy to slip on and off.” A different shopper was succinct in their review: “These are the best slippers I have ever bought.” 

If your fleece slippers feel a little too warm for spring and summer, switch to the Dearfoams Melanie flip-flop slippers. Pick up a pair for $18 while they’re in-stock and half off in all sizes and colors.

