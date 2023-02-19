These Ultra-Cozy Slippers That Can Be Worn Inside and Out Are on Sale for Up to 49% Off This Weekend

They have more than 10,300 five-star ratings on Amazon right now.

Sanah Faroke
By Sanah Faroke

Published on February 19, 2023

Dearfoams Women's Sydney Shearling Fur Slipper
Anyone searching for a great deal is in for a whirl of excitement, because Presidents’ Day is dishing out deals like no other. While many associate the long weekend with sales on furniture, there’s no reason why you can’t save on fashion, too. And right now, you can, because Amazon is slashing prices on tons of items, including these versatile cozy slippers that are up to 49 percent off. 

The Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slippers will easily become one of your most comfy pairs of shoes. Shoppers confirm that the slippers are supportive and are super soft thanks to their shearling lining and plush insole. One person even described them as “the right balance of comfort, function and price,” while another said they feel “like a warm cozy hug.”

Dearfoams Women's Sydney Shearling Fur Slipper

Amazon

To buy: $45 (was $89); amazon.com

The interior is not only soft, but it’s also temperature regulating, too. Simply put, wearing these slippers will definitely keep your feet warm but won’t make them sweat. And because of this clever design, you can wear them in the summer, too. In fact, people who live in warm climates swear by these, including a reviewer from Florida who works remotely and says they “wear these slippers nearly all day every day.” 

What makes these shoes particularly versatile is their upper and outsole design. They have a sheepskin exterior that makes them naturally resistant to water, and they have a rubber bottom that’s ideal for outdoor use, like when you want to take the trash out, get the mail, or run errands. It’s the indoor/outdoor shoe you didn’t know you needed… until now. 

You can see why thousands of shoppers love these cozy slippers. Actually, the Dearfoams scuffs have earned more than 10,400 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. People of all ages love them, ranging from kids and college students to professionals. 

“My college roommate turned me on to these slippers,” wrote one person who uses them when visiting friends’ dorms. “These are perfect slip-ons. They are thick so you have great support on [your] feet. They are warm and very comfortable. I think every college student should own a pair.” They even wrote that their mom bought a similar shoe but preferred these instead, so they’re making the swap.  

Another shopper wrote, [They’re] so comfortable, I could do a workout in them. [They have] good soles, perfect for running in and out of the house briefly during the winter.”

The reviewer, who also has Raynaud’s Syndrome which causes their toes to be cold, continued: “I usually wear socks and slippers and still have cold feet. Not anymore. These slippers balance the temperature of my feet perfectly—never sweaty, never cold, just right every single minute they're on.”

Shop these Dearfoams slippers while they’re on sale this weekend at Amazon. 

