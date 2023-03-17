This Serum, Moisturizer, Foundation, and SPF Hybrid Is the One-and-Done Base My Makeup Bag Has Been Missing

Being a beauty guinea pig is pretty much in my job description. I'm constantly experimenting with new complexion perfectors and multipurpose cosmetics in hopes of finding gems to simplify my routine and slim down my makeup bag—but it all starts with a solid base. I've embraced the natural-looking coverage and luminosity I can achieve with a skin tint, but after accidentally shattering the glass bottle of my favorite formula, I figured it would be an excellent opportunity to see what else was out there.

My research led me to an intriguing high-performing formula from Daybird, an indie brand that labels itself as "anti-beauty." (Seriously, they even have a club.) Its premier—and only—product, Tinted Skincare, amassed an impressive 4,000-person waiting list ahead of its launch last May, and I knew I needed to see what the hype was about.

Daybird

To buy: $40; daybird.co.

This four-in-one fluid replaces your vegan serum, moisturizer, foundation, and sunscreen. The skin-loving trifecta of smoothing niacinamide, calming bisabolol, and mineral SPF 50 blur imperfections and fight signs of aging over time. Despite being shimmer-free, it has a smooth finish that looks fresh and dewy.

There are only four shades to choose from, so I went with Shade 1 to compliment my light, olive-toned skin. Despite the pigments leaning toward the pink side, the formula was sheer enough to blend seamlessly into my skin. The brand suggests using your fingers to apply the non-comedogenic solution, but I prefer the healthy-looking glow I can create with a wet makeup sponge.

Daybird's Tinted Skincare has become a mainstay in my beauty rotation. It was moisturizing enough for me to use in the winter but still lightweight for spring. My favorite part about this product is that I don't have to choose between makeup and skincare. Plus, I can just throw it on with some blush and mascara and get out the door—which is a huge bonus for my busiest days.

Ready to embrace the less is more approach to beauty? Try Daybird's multitasking Tinted Skincare, and grab a bottle for $40.