Shoppers ‘Come Home to a Clean House Every Day’ After Using This Robot Vacuum and Mop That’s $120 Off Today

Having a clean home is always a priority, but sometimes it’s easier said than done, especially during busy times of the year. One gadget you can rely on to at least keep your floors spotless is, you guessed it, a robot vacuum. It gets the job done for you whether or not you’re home as it glides effortlessly under furniture and into all the spaces we forget about to collect every bit of dust, dirt, and debris you might normally miss.

If you’ve been wanting to invest in a robot vacuum, the good news is that you can get a high-quality model that’s not only on major sale today, but also has mopping capabilities for double the functionality. This Dartwood Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner has amassed close to 500 five-star ratings—a near-perfect score—from Target shoppers, and right now, you can add it to your virtual cart for $120 off its usual price.

To buy: $180 (was $300); target.com.

The Dartwood Smart Robot Vacuum features four modes, including auto, zig zag, edge, and spot, so you can customize each cleaning session to target the areas that need the most attention. Some days you might need a quick spot clean for a spill in the kitchen, while other times every room might need a deep clean, and you can conveniently tackle these tasks through an app on your smartphone. The vacuum’s app also lets you see how much battery life is left in addition to creating a cleaning schedule and selecting modes, but don’t worry if you’re not a fan of technology; you can opt for the remote control that offers the same functions.

A robot vacuum’s battery life is a good indicator of how much square footage it can cover in one go, and the Dartwood model has an impressive two-hour runtime, which equates to a range of about 1,900 square feet. This makes it a great choice for small and large spaces alike, with several reviewers saying it “cleans [their] entire home in one charge.” When the battery is low, it automatically goes back to its charging station to repower for its next use.

Robot vacuum cleaners may seem more intimidating than standard ones, and the reality is that some are. But luckily, this particular model is “user-friendly," according to shoppers. The setup is so easy that one reviewer said they “had it up and running in a couple of minutes.”

More important than ease of use is effectiveness, and reviewers confirm that it exceeds that category as well. An allergy sufferer praised its advanced filtration system saying it has “significantly improved the air quality” of their home, and many pet owners recommend it for removing constant shedding from floors. Another shopper called the robot vacuum a “game-changer,” and said it’s “so convenient to just set it and forget it.” They added that they have so much confidence in the vac that they can leave it on while they’re out running errands and “come home to a clean house every day.” The reviewer also noted that it’s “so quiet” they “hardly even notice it’s running.”

There’s no telling when the price will jump back up, so snag the beloved, 2-in-1 Dartwood Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner for yourself while it’s still 40 percent off at Target today.

