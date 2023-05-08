I’m Obsessed With This Spring Shoe That Combines 2 Major Style Trends—and I Can Walk in Them for Hours

I’m a fan of almost every nostalgic fashion trend that reemerges into the retail cycle. Oversized sweatshirts, boxy, shoulder-padded blazers, and flared pants have all made it into my closet after the trendsetters deemed them appropriate to wear again. But my favorite recycled trend lately has been the rise of clogs. I wore a pair of Birkenstock clogs every day for four years as a part of my high school uniform, and they were the comfiest pair in my closet that never wavered in quality after repeated use. So you can imagine my delight (and my wallet’s disturbance) when they came back in style. My newest favorite? This vintage-inspired Mary Jane pair from Dansko.

Forget sandals: Clogs are the perfect shoe to wear from spring through fall, and the Dansko Bria clogs combine two nostalgic trends in one. The clog mule features a classic Mary Jane strap, giving you a style you can simply slide into. It includes a stain-resistant leather upper, a woodgrain-esque platform, and a lightweight EVA grip outsole to ensure the shoe lasts season after season. Moreover, the cushioned memory foam footbed keeps feet supported and comfortable through hours of continuous wear.

Nordstrom

To buy: $135; nordstrom.com and dansko.com.



I received the Bria clogs as a free sample from the brand last month, and they haven’t left my feet since—at least as long as the weather allows (spring in Chicago is unpredictable). As someone who primarily travels by walking or public transportation, a practical shoe I can comfortably wear for hours is a must, and these clogs are the comfiest I’ve found. Even with the slightly raised 1.5-inch heel, I can still walk around in them all day from the office to happy hour to dinner. They’re even great for an all-day shopping trip. I have wide feet, and many clogs haven’t been a wearable option for me, but the Dansko pair molded to my feet perfectly, foregoing the typical painful new-shoe break-in period altogether.

While comfort is a nonnegotiable quality for shoes, so is style, and these darling clogs have proven their versatility. They look great with midi skirts, maxi dresses, flared jeans, linen pants, jumpsuits, and overalls. You can choose from black or tan colors, so they’re neutral enough to wear with just about anything. And they’re available in European sizes ranging from 36 to 42—accommodating both whole and half sizes.

If you’re looking for a spring and summer shoe that goes beyond a regular sandal, check out these Mary Jane clogs. I truly can’t stop wearing them, and I can’t recommend them enough.

