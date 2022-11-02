This Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Gave Me Back My Natural Beachy Waves

It wasn’t until I hit puberty that my stick-straight dark hair completely changed up on me. As a kid, I just took a flat iron to it daily, but now I know better as an adult. I’ve learned to embrace my 2A waves by prioritizing hydration with nourishing ingredients to tame my unruly frizz and prevent further damage.

On a mission to regain control over my wavy hair, I explored Sephora’s clean hair care aisle and discovered the woman-owned Dae hair brand. Immediately, I was drawn to the Monsoon Moisture Milk Hydrating Shampoo and Monsoon Moisture Hydrating Conditioner duo—yes, the minty hue was eye-catching, but the desert-derived botanical ingredients are what sold me. Meadowfoam seed oil, moringa leaf extract, and cactus flower extract combine forces to replenish hair with potassium, vitamins, and antioxidants that strengthen strands while preventing breakage and restoring deep moisture for a gentle glossy finish. Bonus: Sephora Rogue, VIB, and Insider members can get the shampoo and conditioner on sale for up to 20 percent off during its Holiday Savings Event.

To buy: From $21 with code SAVINGS (was $26); sephora.com.

I am a daily hair washer, so I wanted a combo to keep up with my regimen without stripping my hair’s natural oils. (I know washing my hair every day is bad, but tell that to my greasy scalp). I bought the Dae shampoo and conditioner over the summer and have used it daily since. One of my biggest struggles has been finding a hydrating formula that doesn’t weigh down my waves, and I’ve found just that in this duo. The shampoo thoroughly cleanses my scalp, while the creamy conditioner leaves my hair feeling soft and silky without any heft.

I’ve also noticed that the Dae Monsoon line has also made it easier to air-dry my hair. I scrunch in a little leave-in conditioner and go about my day, and once my hair is completely dry, it’s voluminous and bouncy, and my waves look nicely defined for a change. While the duo is suitable for all hair types, I think my frizz-troubled friends out there could reap the most benefits by regularly using the shampoo and conditioner together.

With Sephora’s Beauty Insider sale, now’s the best time to grab the ultra-hydrating shampoo and conditioner while it’s up to 20 percent off with code SAVINGS for select members.

