Dae's New Heat and Hold Styling Hair Mist Is My Secret to Sleek, Long-Lasting Summer Styles

Protect your locks, tame frizz, and give your style a flexible hold with this new launch.

With summer comes the undeniable nuisance of incredibly humid weather, which doesn't play well with my hair. The tiniest drop of moisture in the air can usually set off an upsetting domino effect of frizz, change in texture, complete loss of control over my style, and more frizz (yes, it deserves two mentions). I've mainly dealt with this by immediately calling it quits and throwing my tresses into a bun or braid—until now. One of my favorite hair care brands, Dae, recently launched its Agave Dry Heat Protection & Hold Styling Mist and offered me a chance to try a free sample of the formula. Considering that I already have various Dae products in my routine, including the Prickly Pear Hair Oil, Cactus Flower Leave-In Conditioner, and Monsoon Moisture Duo, this mist had big shoes to fill, and it delivered. The vegan and cruelty-free styling mist is powered by desert-derived botanicals like agave leaf extract for strengthening hair, prickly pear seed oil for touchable softness and shine, and moringa leaf extra to repair and prevent further damage. It can also protect against heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. I've tested my fair share of heat protectants, but this styling mist stands head and shoulders above the rest for its multipurpose benefits, like smoothing out my frizz and adding long-lasting hold without feeling stiff whatsoever. (It works almost as hard as I do.) Dae To buy: $28; daehair.com, sephora.com. I mist this all over my dry hair before I take my straightener or curling rod to it, and then brush my strands to ensure every little area is saturated. There are no horrifying sizzle sounds or smoke, which I've encountered with other liquid heat protectants. Once the heat touches my hair, my strands are smooth, glossy, and locked into place. I've noticed my hair feels less tangled throughout the day when I use it, and to my surprise, my styles can even stand up to rainy days without falling flat and lifeless. Kosas' New Silky Mineral Sunscreen Gives My Sensitive Skin an Immediate Glow-Up—and It Works as a Primer, Too The formula is designed to work with fine, medium, and thick hair as well as straight, wavy, curly, and coily textures. It does have a strong fragrance, which is something to keep in mind if you're sensitive to scents, but I'm in love with its sweet, citrus-inspired aroma. Summer can be cruel to hair, so if you're looking for a multitasking, protective formula, give Dae's Agave Dry Heat Protection & Hold Styling Mist a try.