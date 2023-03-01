Dae’s Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream Is My Favorite Formula for Air-Dried, Frizz-Free Curls

Soft, manageable tresses are just a dollop away.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on March 1, 2023

Dae styling cream restock
Photo:

Real Simple / Marcus Millan

My love for Dae's curl-friendly hair care products started with the Monsoon Moisture duo, which still gives me the softest waves, and only grew stronger after working the Cactus Flower Leave-In Conditioner into my heat styling routine. The brand clearly doesn't do things by halves, and its popular Cactus Fruit Three-in-One Styling Cream is no exception.

Since the launch of Dae's Cactus Fruit Styling Cream last year, the magical elixir has continued to sell out. So, take this as your sign to stock up since it's finally back in stock, but I wouldn't wait too long—you'll want to beat out the 5,000-person waitlist.

This styler is renowned for its multitasking abilities: Its weightless formula defines curls, smooths hair for easy styling, and makes for the perfect blow-dry primer. After using it to air-dry and blow-dry my fine, wavy hair for a few weeks, I finally understand the hype.

Dae Cactus Fruit Three-in-One Styling Cream

CACTUS FRUIT 3-IN-1 STYLING CREAM

Dae Hair

To buy: $28; daehair.com and sephora.com.

The potent cocktail of desert-derived antioxidant- and enzyme-rich dragon fruit, vitamin-packed prickly pear seed oil, and moisturizing meadowfoam seed oil nourish and seal in hydration to help you embrace your natural texture. With its thick consistency, the styling cream is easy to work through my tresses, and I only need a small dollop to see the difference.

After the first use, I immediately noticed that my waves appeared tighter, and frizz and flyaways were tamped down, but my mane still felt soft and manageable. The results were even more impressive when I used my blow-dryer brush; my hair was sleek and grease-free for two days. Even when I've accidentally used too much of the Cactus Fruit Styling Cream, it never weighed down my strands or left them feeling stiff—the delicious fruity scent doesn't hurt either.

My favorite way to use it is to help define my waves after a shower. It also works nicely to smooth out my dry hair when I need a little extra help with my frizz.

If you're looking for a multi-purpose, curl-enhancing styler to streamline your hair care routine, give Dae's Cactus Fruit Three-in-One Styling Cream a whirl.

