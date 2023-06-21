Cutouts Are Everywhere This Summer, and These 9 Dresses and Tops Are Under $40 At Amazon

Stay cool and chic this season.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on June 21, 2023 07:00PM EDT

Cut-out dresses and tops tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

When the temperatures rise, we need to find a way to adapt. Thankfully, it's the summer of playful cutout details. The party-ready silhouette of the '90s has dominated the spotlight, and for good reason. The edgy trend can keep you calm and cool through the scorching heat without you looking or feeling overexposed.

If you're unsure where to start, Amazon is a treasure trove of affordable cutout dresses and tops that will help you embrace the style. We found nine pieces under $40 that prove cutouts don't need to be dramatic or difficult to pull off. From subtle reveals to cheeky slashes, we're sure you'll find an option to fit neatly into your rotation.

Amazon Poetsky Womens Backless Tank Tops Sleeveless Keyhole Blouse Sexy Summer Tshirt

Amazon

Poetsky Keyhole Blouse

This nonchalant blouse is a low-key approach to the cutout trend with a keyhole detail in the front and back. The pull-on top will pair well with denim shorts, leggings, skirts, and plenty of other bottoms. Plus, it's shoppable in 21 shades.

To buy: $23; amazon.com.

Amazon Womens Summer Cold Shoulder Tops 3/4 Sleeve T Shirts Pullover Casual Dolman Blouses

Amazon

Leiyee Womens Cut-Out Sleeve Dolman Top

If you find cutout tops tricky to style, start small with a low-key choice like this sliced-up Dolman sleeve top. It's sure to become your new summer basic. The cotton-polyester blend is "incredibly soft" and cool—even for the "hot and humid southern climate."

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

Amazon Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress Square Neck Short Sleeves Crossover Waist Casual Party Mini Dress

Amazon

Shy Velvet Side Cut-Out Mini Dress

The mini summer dress takes on a playful twist with Shy Velvet's flirty back cutout that flows into the sides, leading into a crisscross accent under the bust. Shoppers have given the pretty voluminous piece their seal of approval for beach weddings, bachelorette parties, and vacations.

To buy: $37 with coupon (was $53); amazon.com.

Amazon Floerns Women's Boho Floral Print Twist Front Cami A Line Mini Dress

Amazon

Floerns Twist Front A-Line Mini Dress

If you prefer an uncomplicated silhouette, opt for something like this charming mini dress from Floerns. One shopper dubbed it the "perfect summer sundress." They praised the lightweight fabric that helped them "stay cool" and the back tie detailing, which allowed them to customize the fit.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Amazon BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Sleeveless Casual Crewneck Bodycon Tank Dress Cutout Twist Slim Wrap Club Party Evening Dresses

Amazon

BTFBM Bodycon Tank Dress

The classic T-shirt dress meets summer's hottest fit—oh, and did we mention it comes in 27 color options, from colorful ombres to floral motifs to timeless solids? "It’s perfect to just throw on top of a bathing suit and enjoy a day in the sun," a buyer noted.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Amazon Romwe Women's Cute Tie Back Ruffle Strap A Line Fit and Flare Flowy Short Dress

Amazon

Romwe Ruffle Strap A-Line Dress

Your closet deserves this sweet combination of a square-neck front and a semi-open back adorned with darling ruffled straps. You can grab it in classic shades like black and brick-red, as well as traditional stripes and dainty florals. Reviewers suggest sizing down to get the perfect fit.

To buy: $39; amazon.com.

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Midi Bodycon Dresses Casual Crew Neck Side Slit Sleeveless Knit Cut Out Tank Top Dress

Amazon

PrettyGarden Cut-Out Tank Dress

The ribbed dress looks instantly refreshed with contrasting piping and a chic and fun color-block design. One Texas-based shopper was impressed by how the style held up against the heat. They said it was "comfy and light but not too thin."

To buy: $39 (was $41); amazon.com.

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Crossover Halter Neck Sleeveless Plaid Cut Out Backless Flowy A Line Maxi Dress

Amazon

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress

This gorgeous maxi dress features a high halter neck, a keyhole accent, and an exquisite open back to keep you modest while still adhering to the iconic trend. The best part: There are so many bright hues, stripes, and florals to choose from.

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $55); amazon.com.

Fashionme Women Spaghetti Strap Midi Satin Dresses Tie Front Backless Split Hollow Dress

Amazon

Fashionme Midi Satin Tie Front Dress

From weddings to baby showers, this dress works for any event—and you'll likely get a slew of compliments whenever you slip into this "stunning" ensemble. The front tie is adjustable, and shoppers have referred to the material as "nice and breathable." This will be your go-to for all your summer events.

To buy: $40 (was $49); amazon.com.

