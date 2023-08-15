Amazon’s Most-Loved Vacuums With 5,000+ Perfect Ratings Are All on Sale This Week—Starting at Just $62

Shopping for a high-priced cleaning gadget, like, say, a vacuum cleaner, can be overwhelming. There are several brands, features, and styles to consider—but you can never go wrong with a classic upright vacuum that cleans it all in a few swipes. If you need some inspiration on which one is the best for you, check out these most-loved options on Amazon that are on sale right now.

Powerful upright vacuums from top brands like Shark, Bissell, Hoover, and Dyson are all featured on this list below. It makes sense for the biggest names in the industry to also be best-sellers and the most popular on Amazon, which is why they’ve made the cut in this Customers’ Most-Loved Hub. All of these on-sale picks have thousands of five-star ratings and start at just $62 for a limited time.

Amazon’s Most-Loved Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

Several of these vacuum cleaners have more than 10,000 five-star ratings, but the Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum takes it up a notch. The popular vacuum has earned more than 24,500 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who call it the “best vacuum cleaner yet” and say it picks up so much gunk, the Shark leaves them feeling “amazed and disgusted at the same time.” This pick has a clever two-in-one design that works as an upright vacuum as well as a large handheld to tackle air vent dust, hair on stairs, and dirt in cars.

Dirt Devil Endura Reach Upright Vacuum

If you’re looking for a cheaper option that still packs a punch, go with this shopper-favorite one from Dirt Devil. The no-frills vacuum has more than 13,200 five-star ratings and is on sale for just $62 right now on Amazon. At 9 pounds, it’s fairly lightweight, making it easy to transport from room to room, and it maintains continuous suction, so you won’t lose power mid clean. It also comes with a few handy attachments to suck up debris in corners and high, hard-to-reach areas, too.

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

Another fan favorite is this best-selling Bissell vacuum that’s designed with pets in mind. It has a built-in HEPA filter to trap cat and dog allergens and dander, a tangle-resistant brush roll, and wow-worthy suction power to pull up tracked-in dirt, grass, and debris. The vacuum also has lights on the front of the head so you can see the tiniest messes, and it has an easy-to-maneuver swivel head design. And because pet messes are everywhere, you’ll love that you can remove the cleaning pod from the base to vacuum stairs, dog beds, or cat trees.

Want to see what other vacuums have the seal of approval from other Amazon shoppers? Take a look at the list below for more great finds that happen to be on sale at the moment. Don’t wait too long—who knows how long these deals will last.

